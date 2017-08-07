Can a general 'unchaos' the White House?

Saturday, a unanimous UN Security Council sanctioned North Korea for nuclear testing. Today, at an international conference in Manila, Secretary of State Tillerson said that if the testing stops, the US is willing to talk.

But today, at that same meeting, North Korea's Foreign Minister said the UN action was illegal, and reminded the world of the US atomic bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Mike Chinoy, non-resident senior fellow at USC's US-China Institute and author of Meltdown: the Inside Story of the North Korean Nuclear Crisis, says it's a case of political posturing and hopes for diplomacy

Guests:

Mike Chinoy, USC US-China Institute (@mikechinoy)