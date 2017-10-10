Can Democrats ride their populist wave or will it sink the party?

Hillary Clinton's stunning defeat left the Democratic Party out in the cold – not only in Washington -- but all around the country. Her new memoir, with its sharp words about Bernie Sanders, has re-ignited last year's Democratic primary feud, and raised new questions about who should lead the party in the future -- and the fight is not just about ideology. Here in California, Dianne Feinstein, at 86 is already the oldest member of the Senate, has just announced that she'll run for a fifth full term next year. The party's most prominent liberal faces – Sanders and Elizabeth Warren – are both eligible for Medicare. Is it time for a new generation of leadership on the left?

Guests:

Gabriel Debenedetti, Politico (@gdebenedetti)

Quentin James, Collective PAC (@QJames)

Matt Bennett, Third Way (@ThirdWayMattB)

Katrina vanden Heuvel, The Nation (@KatrinaNation)

More:

