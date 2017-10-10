Photo: (L-R) California Senator Dianne Feinstein and Congresswoman Barbara Lee
Can Democrats ride their populist wave or will it sink the party?
Guest host Todd Purdum discusses the Democratic Party's growing ideological – and generational – divide and its implications for the 2018 midterms and beyond.
FROM THIS EPISODE
Devastating wildfires have swept Northern California. More than a dozen people have died since Sunday night, with more than 100 others missing. Some 1,500 structures have been destroyed, in one of the most damaging single days in the state's fire history. Jeremy Siegel, a host and reporter for KQED public radio in San Francisco, says the amount of destruction is devastating.
Hillary Clinton's stunning defeat left the Democratic Party out in the cold – not only in Washington -- but all around the country. Her new memoir, with its sharp words about Bernie Sanders, has re-ignited last year's Democratic primary feud, and raised new questions about who should lead the party in the future -- and the fight is not just about ideology. Here in California, Dianne Feinstein, at 86 is already the oldest member of the Senate, has just announced that she'll run for a fifth full term next year. The party's most prominent liberal faces – Sanders and Elizabeth Warren – are both eligible for Medicare. Is it time for a new generation of leadership on the left?
Guests:
Gabriel Debenedetti, Politico (@gdebenedetti)
Quentin James, Collective PAC (@QJames)
Matt Bennett, Third Way (@ThirdWayMattB)
Katrina vanden Heuvel, The Nation (@KatrinaNation)
More:
Gabe Debenedetti on Alabama Senate candidate Doug Jones' culture war conundrum
Gabe Debenedetti on Dems seeing a chance to capitalize on GOP primaries
Collective PAC's new slate of state, federal, municipal candidates
Vanden Heuvel on why Democrats need a 50-state strategy
Photo by Gage Skidmore
In Donald Trump's often chaotic White House, Stephen Miller, his strategist and communications adviser, has emerged as perhaps the scrappiest survivor. This week, Miller's hand was seen in the president's tough new demands for immigration reform as a condition for protecting the so-called "Dreamers," illegal immigrants brought here as children. Just weeks ago, Trump had seemed to signal he was open to a bi-partisan deal – one that might even delay construction of his promised "beautiful border wall." But the White House's latest hard line seems to make that unlikely. Lisa Mascaro, who covers Congress for the Los Angeles Times, has a profile of the Santa Monica High School grad who became an immigration hard-liner and top Trump advisor.
CREDITS
Host:
Todd Purdum
Producers:
Devan Schwartz
Evan George
Yael Even Or
More From To the Point
A fragile state of (foreign) affairs A minor political player before last year's upset election is now a high-paid lobbyist with access to heads of state. That's just one example of how the State Department's being hollowed out while Secretary Rex Tillerson and President Trump are reportedly at odds both publicly and personally.
Catalans seek to declare independence from Spain Spain's central government cracked down brutally Sunday on voters during a referendum on independence in Catalonia, the country's wealthiest province. We hear what's happening there — and about potential consequences in other parts of the European Union.
Comforter-in-Chief v. Divider-in-Chief President Trump showered sympathy and resources on Texas and Florida after they were struck by hurricanes. But it's not been like that for Puerto Rico — which may have been hit even worse. We hear about the rising death toll and the delay in military assistance.
LATEST BLOG POSTS
What spooky LA mystery do you want to know more about? Halloween is in the air and we want to hear from you. What are the creepy stories, haunted houses, unsolved murders and Halloween lore that you have always been curious… Read More
Remembering Tom Petty In 1974, Tom Petty moved to LA from Gainesville, Florida with his band Mudcrutch. The band had a record deal, but it only put out one single, “Depot Street.” It… Read More