ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

TO
THE
POINT

TO<br>THE<br>POINTTO<br>THE<br>POINT

Can Democrats ride their populist wave or will it sink the party?

Guest host Todd Purdum discusses the Democratic Party's growing ideological – and generational – divide and its implications for the 2018 midterms and beyond.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Oct 10, 2017

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Photo: (L-R) California Senator Dianne Feinstein and Congresswoman Barbara Lee

Deaths, damage and evacuations from California fires 6 MIN, 31 SEC

Devastating wildfires have swept Northern California. More than a dozen people have died since Sunday night, with more than 100 others missing. Some 1,500 structures have been destroyed, in one of the most damaging single days in the state's fire history. Jeremy Siegel, a host and reporter for KQED public radio in San Francisco, says the amount of destruction is devastating.

New blood v. old guard: The Democratic Party's way forward 33 MIN, 24 SEC

Hillary Clinton's stunning defeat left the Democratic Party out in the cold – not only in Washington -- but all around the country.  Her new memoir, with its sharp words about Bernie Sanders, has re-ignited last year's Democratic primary feud, and raised new questions about who should lead the party in the future -- and the fight is not just about ideology. Here in California, Dianne Feinstein, at 86 is already the oldest member of the Senate, has just announced that she'll run for a fifth full term next year. The party's most prominent liberal faces – Sanders and Elizabeth Warren – are both eligible for Medicare. Is it time for a new generation of leadership on the left?

Guests:
Gabriel Debenedetti, Politico (@gdebenedetti)
Quentin James, Collective PAC (@QJames)
Matt Bennett, Third Way (@ThirdWayMattB)
Katrina vanden Heuvel, The Nation (@KatrinaNation)

More:
Gabe Debenedetti on Alabama Senate candidate Doug Jones' culture war conundrum
Gabe Debenedetti on Dems seeing a chance to capitalize on GOP primaries
Collective PAC's new slate of state, federal, municipal candidates
Vanden Heuvel on why Democrats need a 50-state strategy

Last man standing: Stephen Miller and DACA politics 9 MIN, 46 SEC


Photo by Gage Skidmore

In Donald Trump's often chaotic White House, Stephen Miller, his strategist and communications adviser, has emerged as perhaps the scrappiest survivor. This week, Miller's hand was seen in the president's tough new demands for immigration reform as a condition for protecting the so-called "Dreamers," illegal immigrants brought here as children. Just weeks ago, Trump had seemed to signal he was open to a bi-partisan deal – one that might even delay construction of his promised "beautiful border wall." But the White House's latest hard line seems to make that unlikely. Lisa Mascaro, who covers Congress for the Los Angeles Times, has a profile of the Santa Monica High School grad who became an immigration hard-liner and top Trump advisor.

More:
Mascaro's profile of Miller

CREDITS

Host:
Todd Purdum

Producers:
Devan Schwartz
Evan George
Yael Even Or

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From To the Point

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
What spooky LA mystery do you want to know more about?
For The Curious Blog

What spooky LA mystery do you want to know more about? Halloween is in the air and we want to hear from you. What are the creepy stories, haunted houses, unsolved murders and Halloween lore that you have always been curious… Read More

Oct 09, 2017

Remembering Tom Petty
For The Curious Blog

Remembering Tom Petty In 1974, Tom Petty moved to LA from Gainesville, Florida with his band Mudcrutch. The band had a record deal, but it only put out one single, “Depot Street.” It… Read More

Oct 05, 2017

Is the flying car ready to take off?
For The Curious Blog

Is the flying car ready to take off? It’s one of the most persistent tropes of science fiction – the thing that signifies we’re in the future or on another planet with technology that far exceeds our own:… Read More

Sep 29, 2017

Events

View All Events

New Episodes

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed