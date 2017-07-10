ON AIR
Can the feds make a dent in Chicago's violent crime epidemic?

President Trump is "sending the feds" to Chicago. Can 20 new agents help get gun violence under control or is this a political stunt with racial undertones?

Jul 10, 2017

Photo: National day of protest against police violence, October 22, 2014 at Daley Plaza in Chicago. (Bob Simpson)

Producers:
Luke Vander Ploeg
Katie Cooper
Evan George

Legal implications of Trump Jr.’s meeting with Russian lawyer 6 MIN, 32 SEC

Donald Trump, Jr., the President's oldest son, has confirmed that he met with a Kremlin-connected Russian lawyer during last year's campaign. Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kusher, and campaign manager Paul Manafort confirm they were there, too. The lawyer had promised damaging information about Hillary Clinton. Trump, Jr. has tweeted that he "had to listen." But Richard Painter, who was an ethics lawyer for President George W. Bush, says that if Trump, Jr. was contacted by a Russian agent with the promise of negative information on another American he should have notified the FBI immediately.

Guests:
Richard Painter, University of Minnesota, former White House ethics lawyer (@RWPUSA)

President Trump and the 'Chicago problem' 42 MIN, 45 SEC

The name "Trump" takes up two stories atop a Chicago skyscraper, but the President has singled out the city for concentrated "carnage." As promised, he's "sending in the feds" — 20 more officers of the ATF — to work with local police and the highway patrol—with exclusive focus on shootings. Chicago has more than any other city, and even critics say they'd be glad to see guns off the street. But they insist that law enforcement can't solve the problem alone. Are Chicago's neighborhoods all that different from other poor, over-crowded urban centers?  

Guests:
Natalie Moore, WBEZ, Chicago public radio (@natalieymoore)
Lance Williams, Northeastern Illinois University (@CCICS_Chicago)
Nicole Gonzalez Van Cleve, Temple University (@nvancleve)
Christopher Parker, University of Washington (@blackbruin)

More:
Van Cleve on why Trump's threat to 'send in the Feds' won't help Chicago

Crook County

Nicole Gonzalez Van Cleve

Mike Pence is secretly courting top GOP donors 9 MIN, 49 SEC

During his campaign, candidate Donald Trump attacked his own party's "most generous political donors." Now Vice President Pence is hosting dinners with some of the same people Trump called "puppet masters who manipulate the political process to further their own interests at the expense of working people." That's according to Kenneth P. Vogel of the New York Times.

Guests:
Kenneth Vogel, New York Times (@kenvogel)

