Can the feds make a dent in Chicago's violent crime epidemic?

The name "Trump" takes up two stories atop a Chicago skyscraper, but the President has singled out the city for concentrated "carnage." As promised, he's "sending in the feds" — 20 more officers of the ATF — to work with local police and the highway patrol—with exclusive focus on shootings. Chicago has more than any other city, and even critics say they'd be glad to see guns off the street. But they insist that law enforcement can't solve the problem alone. Are Chicago's neighborhoods all that different from other poor, over-crowded urban centers?

Natalie Moore, WBEZ, Chicago public radio (@natalieymoore)

Lance Williams, Northeastern Illinois University (@CCICS_Chicago)

Nicole Gonzalez Van Cleve, Temple University (@nvancleve)

Christopher Parker, University of Washington (@blackbruin)

