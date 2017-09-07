Photo: Police patrol the area as Hurricane Irma slams across islands in the northern Caribbean on Wednesday, in San Juan, Puerto Rico September 6, 2017. (Alvin Baez/Reuters)
Category 4 Hurricane Irma is US-bound, are we prepared?
Just days after Harvey devastated so much of Texas and parts of Louisiana, the monster hurricane Irma is bearing down on Florida. Two other storms are building in the Atlantic. Is America protecting itself from potential disasters in the near future?
FROM THIS EPISODE
At a bipartisan Oval Office meeting yesterday, President Trump stunned fellow Republicans by making a debt-limit deal with the Democrats. This morning, he followed up with a tweet about DACA. Conservative Republicans are furious, but House Speaker Paul Ryan says the president wanted a moment of bipartisanship with another storm approaching. Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi described yesterday’s event as "a long meeting," and praised Senate minority leader, Democratic Chuck Schumer, for "speak[ing] New York to the president." Josh Dawsey, White House reporter for Politico, has more on this productive instance of bipartisanship.
Guests:
Josh Dawsey, Politico (@jdawsey1)
After hammering Puerto Rico and devastating other Caribbean Islands, Hurricane Irma is heading northwest toward Florida. Disaster experts are watching to see if the East Coast is better prepared for a monster storm than Texas, which won't get over Harvey for decades. Every state has its own rules for protecting homes and infrastructure from natural disaster. Some have no rules at all. As the Trump Administration takes another look at federal standards, are higher building costs worth it to reduce damage and the need for reconstruction?
Guests:
Sharanya Majumdar, University of Miami (@UMiamiRSMAS)
Alice Hill, Hoover Institution (@alice_c_hill)
Mark Bove, Munich Reinsurance America, Inc. (@MarkCBove)
Paul Kirshen, University of Massachusetts Boston
More:
Obama's Federal Flood Risk Management Standard
Hill on need to shoring up coastal infrastructure being long past due
Hill on Trump putting us all at risk of more Hurricane Sandy flood disasters
"What happened." That's not a question, but a statement… and it's the title of Hillary Clinton's new book about last year's loss of the presidential election to the unlikely Republican winner, Donald Trump. It'll be out next week and is already topping advanced best-seller lists. But elected Democrats, party officials and campaign operatives are dreading the publicity and the months-long book tour to come. That's according to Edward-Isaac Dovere, senior White House correspondent for Politico.
Guests:
Edward-Isaac Dovere, Politico (@IsaacDovere)
Hillary Rodham Clinton
CREDITS
Producers:
Andrea Brody
Katie Cooper
Yael Even Or
