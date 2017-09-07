Category 4 Hurricane Irma is US-bound, are we prepared?

After hammering Puerto Rico and devastating other Caribbean Islands, Hurricane Irma is heading northwest toward Florida. Disaster experts are watching to see if the East Coast is better prepared for a monster storm than Texas, which won't get over Harvey for decades. Every state has its own rules for protecting homes and infrastructure from natural disaster. Some have no rules at all. As the Trump Administration takes another look at federal standards, are higher building costs worth it to reduce damage and the need for reconstruction?

Guests:

Sharanya Majumdar, University of Miami (@UMiamiRSMAS)

Alice Hill, Hoover Institution (@alice_c_hill)

Mark Bove, Munich Reinsurance America, Inc. (@MarkCBove)

Paul Kirshen, University of Massachusetts Boston

More:

Obama's Federal Flood Risk Management Standard

Hill on need to shoring up coastal infrastructure being long past due

Hill on Trump putting us all at risk of more Hurricane Sandy flood disasters

