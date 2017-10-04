ON AIR
Comforter-in-Chief v. Divider-in-Chief

President Trump showered sympathy and resources on Texas and Florida after they were struck by hurricanes. But it's not been like that for Puerto Rico — which may have been hit even worse. We hear about the rising death toll and the delay in military assistance. 

Oct 04, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

Photo: President Donald Trump tosses rolls of paper towels to people at a hurricane relief distribution center at Calvary Chapel in San Juan, Puerto Rico, October 3, 2017. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

Tillerson on the ropes with Iran deal deadline looming 5 MIN

It's been reported that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has considered leaving his job because of disagreements with President Trump. Today Tillerson held a special news conference about his tenure. Calling "erroneous" reports that he had to be persuaded to remain in his post.

Tillerson was also asked about reports on the Iran nuclear deal and how it fits into US relations with that country. Susan Glasser, international affairs correspondent with Politico, expounds on the he-said, he-said going on in Washington.

More:
CFR President Richard Haas calls for Tillerson to resign

Pruitt's schedule reveals regular industry meetings, trips home 5 MIN

President Trump's top environmental official is dining with leaders of the industries he's supposed to regulate — and whose interests he served as Attorney General of Oklahoma.  That's according to a 320-page accounting of EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt's daily schedule, obtained by a freedom of information request. What else does it reveal? We ask William Reilly, administrator of the EPA for President George H.W. Bush.

Guests:
William K. Reilly, environmentalist

President Trump's consolation tour 5 MIN

In the aftermath of disaster, the President of the United States is traditionally the "Uniter-in-Chief." But Donald Trump is often called "The Divider." His Administration stepped up after Hurricanes hit Texas and Florida. Today, the President is mourning victims of the mass shooting in Las Vegas. But yesterday in Puerto Rico, he continued to minimize the damage and loss of life after Hurricane Maria devastated the home of 3.4 million American citizens. Are officials keeping the death toll artificially low? Why has the US military been so late to arrive? 

Guests:
Omaya Sosa Pascual, Center for Investigative Journalism (@omayasosa)
Armando Valdés-Prieto, lawyer, writer and political strategist (@armandovaldes)
Alvin Chang, Vox (@alv9n)
Tim Naftali, New York University (@TimNaftali)
Richard Parker, journalist and author (@richardparkertx)

CREDITS

Host:
Warren Olney

Producers:
Katie Cooper
Devan Schwartz
Luke Vander Ploeg

