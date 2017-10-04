Photo: President Donald Trump tosses rolls of paper towels to people at a hurricane relief distribution center at Calvary Chapel in San Juan, Puerto Rico, October 3, 2017. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)
Comforter-in-Chief v. Divider-in-Chief
President Trump showered sympathy and resources on Texas and Florida after they were struck by hurricanes. But it's not been like that for Puerto Rico — which may have been hit even worse. We hear about the rising death toll and the delay in military assistance.
FROM THIS EPISODE
It's been reported that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has considered leaving his job because of disagreements with President Trump. Today Tillerson held a special news conference about his tenure. Calling "erroneous" reports that he had to be persuaded to remain in his post.
Tillerson was also asked about reports on the Iran nuclear deal and how it fits into US relations with that country. Susan Glasser, international affairs correspondent with Politico, expounds on the he-said, he-said going on in Washington.
More:
CFR President Richard Haas calls for Tillerson to resign
President Trump's top environmental official is dining with leaders of the industries he's supposed to regulate — and whose interests he served as Attorney General of Oklahoma. That's according to a 320-page accounting of EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt's daily schedule, obtained by a freedom of information request. What else does it reveal? We ask William Reilly, administrator of the EPA for President George H.W. Bush.
Guests:
William K. Reilly, environmentalist
In the aftermath of disaster, the President of the United States is traditionally the "Uniter-in-Chief." But Donald Trump is often called "The Divider." His Administration stepped up after Hurricanes hit Texas and Florida. Today, the President is mourning victims of the mass shooting in Las Vegas. But yesterday in Puerto Rico, he continued to minimize the damage and loss of life after Hurricane Maria devastated the home of 3.4 million American citizens. Are officials keeping the death toll artificially low? Why has the US military been so late to arrive?
Guests:
Omaya Sosa Pascual, Center for Investigative Journalism (@omayasosa)
Armando Valdés-Prieto, lawyer, writer and political strategist (@armandovaldes)
Alvin Chang, Vox (@alv9n)
Tim Naftali, New York University (@TimNaftali)
Richard Parker, journalist and author (@richardparkertx)
CREDITS
Host:
Warren Olney
More From To the Point
Opioids, doctors and drug addiction Medical advances should be driving America's average life expectancy up. But instead, it's going down. The cause is an epidemic of deadly overdoses, driven by doctors -- over-prescribing legal painkillers that make their patients addicted to drugs. We hear about prevention… and treatment.
'One Nation after Trump' Just nine months into his presidency, Donald Trump has only begun to form a government. But we already have a new book. One Nation after Trump is subtitled "A Guide for the Perplexed, the Desperate and the Not-Yet Deported." Is it preliminary, even presumptuous to start planning for the country after the 45th president? The book has three authors, EJ Dionne and Thomas Mann -- veteran journalists with the Brookings Institution -- and Norman Ornstein, resident scholar at the American Enterprise Institute, who joins us today.
LATEST BLOG POSTS
Is the flying car ready to take off? It’s one of the most persistent tropes of science fiction – the thing that signifies we’re in the future or on another planet with technology that far exceeds our own:… Read More
What do you want to see in Santa Barbara’s next mayor? Are you passionate about a particular issue like housing, homelessness or small businesses, or want to share a personal story that resonates with others who live here and you want… Read More