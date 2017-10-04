Comforter-in-Chief v. Divider-in-Chief

It's been reported that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has considered leaving his job because of disagreements with President Trump. Today Tillerson held a special news conference about his tenure. Calling "erroneous" reports that he had to be persuaded to remain in his post.

Tillerson was also asked about reports on the Iran nuclear deal and how it fits into US relations with that country. Susan Glasser, international affairs correspondent with Politico, expounds on the he-said, he-said going on in Washington.

More:

CFR President Richard Haas calls for Tillerson to resign

