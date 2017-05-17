Photo: President Donald Trump speaks during an interview in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)
Concern deepens amid Trump's controversies
President Trump delivered today's commencement speech to the Coast Guard Academy in Connecticut. As he praised the accomplishments of the graduates, he listed some of his own… and made reference to reports that he leaked intelligence to the Russians and tried to shut down an FBI Investigation into his associates. "You will find things happen to you that you do not deserve and are not warranted, but you have to put your head down and fight! Things will work out just fine. Just look at the way I have been treated lately."
But many Republicans say they're concerned about Trump's leak of intelligence to the Russians and his alleged effort to shut down an FBI investigation of his associates. Even White House staff members are reportedly fighting among themselves over unpredictable behavior that leaves them contradicting their boss and each other. For the first time on the House floor, a Democrat today called for impeachment. We update the President's troubles as he prepares for his first trip overseas.
Guests:
Glenn Thrush, New York Times (@GlennThrush)
Matthew Miller, Vianovo (@matthewamiller)
Evan McMullin, Stand Up Republic (@Evan_McMullin)
Thomas Wright, Brookings Institution (@thomaswright08)
More:
Thrush on flaring tempers, confusion at Trump White House
Thomas Wright
Photo by Backbone Campaign
Currently, broadband transmission is classified as a "common carrier"—subject to government oversight. Tomorrow, the Federal Communications Commission is scheduled to begin the process of letting phone and cable companies police themselves. That would mean the end of what's called "net neutrality." Craig Aaron, president and CEO of Free Press, an independent group that advocates for press freedom, diversity in media and supporting net neutrality, considers what the vote could mean to consumers.
Guests:
Craig Aaron, Free Press (@freepress)