Democrats and the lessons of a losing campaign

If Jon Ossoff had won yesterday in the Atlanta suburbs, his campaign would have provided a blueprint for other Democrats to challenge the GOP, but he lost — after the most expensive Congressional race in history. The political novice, surprised a lot of contributors by taking a moderate tone. His opponent, veteran Republican Sharon Handel's message was tough as nails. So, was his typically centrist campaign a blueprint for failure? It's the fourth special-election defeat for Democrats with an unpopular Republican in the White House; many anti-Trump activists around the country are angry. They're tired of waiting for the National Party to do “something right” — and they're organizing on their own at the state and local level.

Guests:

Cameron McWhirter, Wall Street Journal (@cammcwhirter)

Josh Kraushaar, Political Editor for National Journal (@HotlineJosh)

Evan Halper, Los Angeles Times (@evanhalper)

Amanda Litman, Run for Something (@amandalitman)

Doug Peacock, wilderness advocate (@doug_peacock)

More:

McWhirter on the battle for new swing voters in Georgia

Kraushaar on House Democrats borrowing from the Trump playbook

Halper on the new generation of Democrats

LA Times op-ed on how Democrats they could have had two seats for the price of one

