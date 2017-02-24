Photo: (L-R) DNC Chair frontrunners Tom Perez (Maryland GovPics) and Keith Ellison (Lorie Shaull)
Producers:
Katie Cooper
Luke Vander Ploeg
Evan George
Democrats out of power, looking to win
It's not just the White House, Congress and the US Supreme Court. The Democrats have also lost power to the Republicans in a majority of state houses and governors' mansions around the country. As their National Committee meets this weekend to choose a new leader, can they seize an unexpected opportunity: massive, grassroots opposition to President Trump?
President Trump signed another Executive Order today, this time focused on government agencies including the EPA. In signing the order, the President declared, "We're going to put the regulation industry out of work, and out of business."
Cheryl Bolen, who covers the White House and regulatory policy for Bloomberg BNA, says that this is actually the second Executive Order that Trump has signed to cut regulations.
Guests:
Cheryl Bolen, Bloomberg BNA (@cherylbolen)
After eight years of Barack Obama, the GOP has the White House, the Congress and state houses around the country. The Democratic Party's in trouble. But there is a potentially powerful new asset: grassroots rebellion against President Trump. The question is, can the Democrats figure out how to use it? All over the country, angry voters are looking for action and volunteering for local and state jobs, as leaders meet this weekend to choose a new Chair. But factions have developed to support different candidates. Will the Democrats overcome their notorious divisions or fall to fighting among themselves?
President Trump has called the news media "the enemy of the American people." But he's talking politics. It turns out that last year's election and the first month of Trump's presidency are causing problems much deeper than that. We hear from three listeners -- Bill Evans, Ashley Prillman and Cheryl Bate – who have "headline stress disorder," a term coined by Washington, CD therapist Steve Stosny. He's the author of Soar Above: How to Use the Most Profound Part of Your Brain under Any Kind of Stress.
Guests:
Steven Stosny, therapist and author
