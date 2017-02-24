Democrats out of power, looking to win

President Trump signed another Executive Order today, this time focused on government agencies including the EPA. In signing the order, the President declared, "We're going to put the regulation industry out of work, and out of business."

Cheryl Bolen, who covers the White House and regulatory policy for Bloomberg BNA, says that this is actually the second Executive Order that Trump has signed to cut regulations.

Guests:

Cheryl Bolen, Bloomberg BNA (@cherylbolen)