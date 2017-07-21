Photo: Illustration from David Wallace-Wells' "The Uninhabitable Earth" (Heartless Machine)
Producers:
Evan George
Katie Cooper
Yael Even Or
Do we need to be 'scared straight' on Climate Change?
Maybe you're one of the two million people who read or shared the recent New York Magazine cover story, which dares to imagine an "uninhabitable Earth." Maybe you liked it. Maybe you found it unhelpful or excessive. In this special rebroadcast of To the Point, guest host León Krauze asks, is it an exercise in journalistic alarmism or necessary scientific awareness?
Photo: Illustration from David Wallace-Wells' "The Uninhabitable Earth" (Heartless Machine)
Producers:
Evan George
Katie Cooper
Yael Even Or
White House press secretary Sean Spicer is out. He'd been keeping a low-level profile recently — with his deputy Sarah Huckabee Sanders handling many news briefings. But now he's officially handed in his resignation. This ends what's been at times a bumpy relationship between Spicer and the Washington press corps. Exactly six months ago today Spicer was chastising the press for their coverage of President Trump's inauguration.
Guest host Chery Glaser talks with Hadas Gold, media reporter for Politico, about Spicer's departure and what it could mean for the Trump Administration and the press.
Guests:
Hadas Gold, Politico (@Hadas_Gold)
It's been a month since President Trump said he'd withdraw America from the Paris climate accord. Now, a story in New York magazine has taken the debate about the dangers of global warming to an unlikely boiling point. The report paints a picture of un-breathable air and food shortages. More than two million people have read the doomsday warnings, which have been shared 640,000 times from the magazine's website. But some scientists call it dangerous alarmism. Others call it "not scary enough." We find out why.
Guests:
David Wallace-Wells, New York magazine (@dwallacewells)
Susan Matthews, Slate (@susanematthews)
Robert Kopp, Rutgers University (@bobkopp)
Edward Maibach, George Mason University (@MaibachEd)
More:
Kopp on managing climate risk in Trump's America
Matthews on alarmism as the argument we need to fight climate change
Maibach on the consumer as climate activist
Nature on three years to safeguard our climate
Economic Risks of Climate Change
Trevor Houser
Late last month, Republican attorneys general from 10 different states issued an ultimatum to the Trump administration: either dismantle DACA - the Obama era program granting legal status to undocumented immigrants who came to the US as children - or they'll sue to take it apart themselves. Last week, Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly met with 20 members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus to deliver some news: he and the Trump administration didn't believe that DACA would stand up in court. Democratic Representative Luis Gutiérrez of Illinois was in that meeting and he speaks with guest host León Krauze.
Guests:
Luis Gutiérrez, US House of Representatives (@repgutierrez)
More:
Gutiérrez puts out call for help defending DREAMers, DACA and immigrants