Do we need to be 'scared straight' on Climate Change?

White House press secretary Sean Spicer is out. He'd been keeping a low-level profile recently — with his deputy Sarah Huckabee Sanders handling many news briefings. But now he's officially handed in his resignation. This ends what's been at times a bumpy relationship between Spicer and the Washington press corps. Exactly six months ago today Spicer was chastising the press for their coverage of President Trump's inauguration.

Guest host Chery Glaser talks with Hadas Gold, media reporter for Politico, about Spicer's departure and what it could mean for the Trump Administration and the press.

Guests:

Hadas Gold, Politico (@Hadas_Gold)