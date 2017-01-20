Photo: Donald Trump takes the Presidential oath of office, January 20, 2017.
Producers:
Katie Cooper
Evan George
Elizabeth Segal
Donald J. Trump Sworn in as president
This morning, Donald J. Trump became the 45th President of the United States. His inaugural address began with ringing repetitions of promises familiar from last year's speeches and rallies.
For the 45th time, America has accomplished a peaceful transition of power-- leaving the country with a sense of uncertainty about the future. President Donald Trump's inaugural address repeated familiar themes from his campaign for office. The President painted a dark picture of the nation's current condition, and promised to disempower the Washington elite — but he was short on specifics. Did he reassure the majority of Americans who voted for Hillary Clinton?
Guests:
Josh Lederman, Associated Press (@joshledermanAP)
Kathleen Hall Jamieson, University of Pennsylvania (@APPCPenn)
Mary Kate Cary, University of Virginia / US News and World Report (@mkcary)
Timothy O'Brien, Bloomberg View (@TimOBrien)
Mark Bauerlein, Emory University / First Things (@mark_bauerlein)
Laila Alawa, The Tempest (@lulainlife)
More:
Associated Press on the promises, pomo of the Trump inauguration
Cary on whether Trump can pivot to governing
Timothy L. O'Brien
President Donald Trump is the least popular incoming chief executive in recent history — and he's publicly declared that the news media are part of the opposition. Will the White House Press Corps be looking for a new home?
One un-named Trump official has said, "We want reporters out of the building." That's raised a provocative question: does the White House Press Corps have a future? If not, Kyle Pope, the Editor in Chief and Publisher of the Columbia Journalism Review has a surprising answer: that might be a good thing.