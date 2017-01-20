Donald J. Trump Sworn in as president

President Donald Trump is the least popular incoming chief executive in recent history — and he's publicly declared that the news media are part of the opposition. Will the White House Press Corps be looking for a new home?

One un-named Trump official has said, "We want reporters out of the building." That's raised a provocative question: does the White House Press Corps have a future? If not, Kyle Pope, the Editor in Chief and Publisher of the Columbia Journalism Review has a surprising answer: that might be a good thing.

Guests:

Kyle Pope, Columbia Journalism Review (@CJR)