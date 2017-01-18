One of today's hearings was for Georgia's Republican Congressman Tom Price — an orthopedic surgeon who's nominated to be Secretary of Health and Human Services.

When grilled about repealing Obamacare by Minnesota Democrat Al Franken, Price tried to reassure the public, saying that his goal was to have more people covered under the new plan. Sarah Karlin-Smith, who covers healthcare for Politico, reports on the politics and procedures discussed in today's hearing.

Guests:

Sarah Karlin-Smith, Politico (@SarahKarlin)