Education Policy under a Trump Administration

Senators are dashing from one hearing room to another today, as committees take up Donald Trump's cabinet nominees. We focus on Washington's role in public education.

Jan 18, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

Trump's HHS pick questioned on the future of Obamacare 6 MIN, 32 SEC

One of today's hearings was for Georgia's Republican Congressman Tom Price — an orthopedic surgeon who's nominated to be Secretary of Health and Human Services.

When grilled about repealing Obamacare by Minnesota Democrat Al Franken, Price tried to reassure the public, saying that his goal was to have more people covered under the new plan. Sarah Karlin-Smith, who covers healthcare for Politico, reports on the politics and procedures discussed in today's hearing.

Guests:
Sarah Karlin-Smith, Politico (@SarahKarlin)

Washington's role in public education 33 MIN, 53 SEC

Betsy DeVos, the billionaire nominee for Secretary of Education, wants vouchers, so parents can use public money for tuition at private schools. Democratic Senators question if that really helps poor and minority students — and they've challenged DeVos' experience and knowledge of law. We focus on public education — but that's just one of the issues being raised on Capitol Hill as Republicans schedule confirmation hearings simultaneously. Among the questions being raised are potential financial conflicts of interest for DeVos.

More:
Brown on DeVos as bold reformer, unfit for job
Brown on loaded education lingo in the Trump era
Weingarten on DeVos' disqualifying record
American Federation for Children on public support for school choice
Ravitch on why charter schools are a mistake

The Death and Life of the Great American School System

Diane Ravitch

Science under the Trump Administration 9 MIN, 13 SEC


Attorney General Scott Pruitt of Oklahoma speaking at
CPAC in National Harbor, Maryland, on March 3, 2016.
Photo by Gage Skidmore

Donald Trump's choice to lead the Environmental Protection agency is Scott Pruitt, Attorney General for the State of Oklahoma. In that capacity, he has sued that agency 19 times, and eight actions are still pending. Andrew Rosenberg, Director of the Center for Science and Democracy at the nonpartisan Union of Concerned Scientists, voices concern that the EPA won't be taken seriously when it comes to environmental pollution — or climate change.

Guests:
Andrew Rosenberg, Union of Concerned Scientists (@UCSUSA)

