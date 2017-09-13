Photo: Net Neutrality activists gather outside American Enterprise Institute to protest FCC Chairman Ajit Pai and the Trump administration's attacks on internet freedom. (Free Press)
FCC's plan to roll back net neutrality
The FCC's received 22 million comments on its proposal to eliminate "net neutrality" for Internet access. Now the public comment period's over, and a final decision is likely to come very soon. We hear why a regulatory issue has generated so much interest and what the potential consequences might be for Internet users every day.
Six people, three of them in their 70s died in a Hollywood, Florida nursing home that had no air conditioning after Hurricane Irma knocked out power and disabled a back-up generator. Mayor Josh Levy told CNN, "We're all dumbfounded as to how this could happen, knowing there are so many medical opportunities for medical care... It begs the question, how do we prepare these facilities for a multi-day power outage in the heat of summer?” Anthony Man, who is covering Hurricane Irma for the Florida Sun Sentinel, says the deaths have produced lots of finger pointing.
Anthony Man, Florida Sun Sentinel (@browardpolitics)
The Federal Communications Commission calls it "restoring Internet freedom," but whose "freedom" is the FCC talking about? AT&T, Verizon and other broadband providers are regulated like utilities -- required to give access to all content at equal speed. That's "net neutrality." The FCC would eliminate the "neutrality" and allow broadband companies to charge some websites more than others, creating fast lanes for those who could afford them and slow lanes for others. So, what's at stake for start-ups that depend on equal access to innovate and to grow — and for consumers?
Maggie Reardon, CNET News (@maggie_reardon)
Gigi Sohn, Georgetown Law Institute for Technology Law & Policy (@gigibsohn)
Berin Szoka, TechFreedom (@BerinSzoka)
Jessica González, Free Press (@JGo4Justice)
Photo by Steve Gumaer
The government of Myanmar says 176 of 471 Rohingya villages are now empty since their Muslim residents — persecuted by the Buddhist majority and the military -- have fled to neighboring Bangladesh. But Myanmar’s de facto leader, Sung San Suu Kyi has not denounced the ongoing violence. In her Nobel Peace Prize lecture, delivered in 2012 after years of house arrest since she won the award in 1991, Suu Kyi said, "Ultimately our aim should be to create a world free from the displaced, the homeless and the hopeless, a world of which each and every corner is a true sanctuary where the inhabitants will have the freedom and the capacity to live in peace." Joshua Kurlantzick, senior fellow for Southeast Asia at the Council on Foreign Relations, reports on the plight of this persecuted ethnic minority.
Joshua Kurlantzick, Council on Foreign Relations (@JoshKurlantzick)
