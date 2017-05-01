Free speech and the ideological fight for college campuses
Conservatives claim that American colleges and universities are bastions of liberal orthodoxy, shielding students from alternative ways of thinking. What better place for a protest than UC Berkeley? What better agent of controversy than Ann Coulter?
FROM THIS EPISODE
Congressional leaders of both parties have agreed to a $1.1 trillion spending program. According to Bloomberg, it "largely tracks Democratic priorities and rejects most of President Donald Trump's wish list." David Hawkins, senior editor at Roll Call, has details.
Guests:
David Hawkings, CQ Roll Call (@davidhawkings)
Ann Coulter is a right-wing provocateur who was scheduled to speak last week at UC Berkeley, where the "Free Speech Movement" began in the 1960s. University officials say they cancelled her appearance due to fear of violent protest — then re-invited her at a quieter time on campus. After angry exchanges about hypocrisy and media manipulation, Coulter rejected their invitation. That set off an angry dispute reflected on other campuses as well, based on conservative claims that institutions of higher learning are bastions of liberal thinking that won’t tolerate anything else. Are students being shielded from challenging ideas — or are ideological agitators using the threat of violence to market their way of thinking?
Guests:
Nicholas Dirks, University of California, Berkeley (@nickdirks)
Susan Svrluga, Washington Post (@SusanSvrluga)
Pranav Jandhyala, BridgeUSA (@PranavJandhyala)
Jason A. Johnson, Morgan State University / TheRoot.com (@drjasonjohnson)
Wendy Beth Hyman, Oberlin College (@wbhyman)
More:
Dirks on Berkeley being under attack from both sides
Jandhyala on why he invited Coulter to speak at Berkeley
Svrluga on Berkeley bracing for protestors despite Coulter cancellation
President Rodrigo Duterte
Presidential Communications Operations Office
Speaking to a group of Filipino workers returning from overseas a year ago, the president of the Philippines, Rodrigo Duterte, told them, "If you lose your job, I'll give you one. Kill all the drug addicts." In June, he said, "If you know of any addicts, go ahead and kill them yourself as getting their parents to do it would be too painful." Some eight or nine thousand Filipinos have died in extra-judicial killings. Now, President Trump has invited Duterte to visit the White House, after a phone call described as "warm" by Trump's aides. Phelim Kine, deputy director of the Asia Division of Human Rights Watch, considers the controversial invitation.
Guests:
Phelim Kine, Human Rights Watch (@PhelimKine)