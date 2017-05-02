President Trump took office with no experience in foreign affairs. Now, he's addressing one of the world's most intractable land disputes of recent decades in an interview with Reuters last week, "But I want to see peace with Israel and the Palestinians, There's no reason there's not peace between Israel and the Palestinians."



Palestinians step on posters depicting President Donald Trump during a

protest against the blockade on Gaza, in the central Gaza Strip May 2, 2017.

The poster reads, "Abbas does not represent me."

Photo by Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

Even if Israel were pushing hard for a "two-state solution," the Palestinians are still divided among themselves. On his way to a White House meeting tomorrow, Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas cut off power to Gaza, ruled by the militant group, Hamas. Meantime, Hamas has announced a new charter, less hostile to Israel but closer to the Authority than it's been before. Trump's first foreign visit since taking office may be to Israel — and the Territories. Will enough have changed that he can make a difference?

Guests:

Nidal Al-Mughrabi, Reuters (@nidalal)

Diana Buttu, Palestinian attorney and analyst (@dianabuttu)

Aaron David Miller, Wilson Center (@aarondmiller2)

Yousef Munayyer, US Campaign for Palestinian Rights (@YousefMunayyer)

More:

Mughrabi on Abbas turning the screw on Hamas by cutting Gaza's electricity

Mughrabi on Hamas softening its stance on Israel

Miller on Hamas' new manifesto

