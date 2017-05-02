Photo: (L-R) Mahmoud Abbas, President of the Palestinian National Authority, and US President Donald Trump
Producers:
Yael Even Or
Evan George
Katie Cooper
Future of the Palestinians as Trump welcomes Abbas
President Trump says there's "no reason there can't be peace" between Israel and the Palestinians… but the first step will have to be unity between the West Bank and Gaza. Are the Palestinian Authority and Hamas any closer to speaking with one voice?
It's a day of diplomacy for Russian President Vladimir Putin. He sat down in person with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Sochi, and he talked by phone with US President Donald Trump. What do we need to know? Matthew Rojansky, who directors the Kennan Institute at the Wilson Center in Washington, is just back from Moscow.
Guests:
Matthew Rojansky, Wilson Center (@MatthewRojansky)
President Trump took office with no experience in foreign affairs. Now, he's addressing one of the world's most intractable land disputes of recent decades in an interview with Reuters last week, "But I want to see peace with Israel and the Palestinians, There's no reason there's not peace between Israel and the Palestinians."
Palestinians step on posters depicting President Donald Trump during a
protest against the blockade on Gaza, in the central Gaza Strip May 2, 2017.
The poster reads, "Abbas does not represent me."
Photo by Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters
Even if Israel were pushing hard for a "two-state solution," the Palestinians are still divided among themselves. On his way to a White House meeting tomorrow, Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas cut off power to Gaza, ruled by the militant group, Hamas. Meantime, Hamas has announced a new charter, less hostile to Israel but closer to the Authority than it's been before. Trump's first foreign visit since taking office may be to Israel — and the Territories. Will enough have changed that he can make a difference?
Guests:
Nidal Al-Mughrabi, Reuters (@nidalal)
Diana Buttu, Palestinian attorney and analyst (@dianabuttu)
Aaron David Miller, Wilson Center (@aarondmiller2)
Yousef Munayyer, US Campaign for Palestinian Rights (@YousefMunayyer)
More:
Mughrabi on Abbas turning the screw on Hamas by cutting Gaza's electricity
Mughrabi on Hamas softening its stance on Israel
Miller on Hamas' new manifesto
With Congress scheduled for another recess on Thursday, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy said this today about repealing and replacing Obamacare: "Now is not the time to decide what to do or how to do it. Now is the time to do it." But, despite this weekend's promises by the Trump White House, that may be too little, too late.
While some arch-conservative Republicans are sounding unsympathetic to pre-existing conditions, there's pressure in the other direction from the AMA, other doctors, and even celebrities. Last night TV host Jimmy Kimmel revealed that his newborn son had surgery for a heart murmur. Dan Diamond, healthcare reporter for Politico and creator of its Pulse Check podcast, says Republicans still don't have the votes.
Guests:
Dan Diamond, Politico / Pulse Check (@ddiamond)