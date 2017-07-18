GOP healthcare collapses

The Republican-controlled Senate has failed in its attempt to repeal and replace Obamacare, a goal the party has had since 2010. It started last night when two senators defected, which apparently caught Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell off guard.

This morning he told reporters, "I regret that the effort to repeal and immediately replace the failures of Obamacare will not be successful," adding that he would push for a vote on a repeal-only bill. But that appears to be already "dead on arrival."

President Trump now says that the government will now let Obamacare fail. What does the GOP's failure tell us about Republican leadership on the Hill and in the White House?

Guests:

Margot Sanger-Katz, New York Times (@sangerkatz)

Dean Clancy, health policy analyst (@DeanClancy)

Jeffrey Young, Huffington Post (@JeffYoung)

