ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

TO
THE
POINT

TO<br>THE<br>POINTTO<br>THE<br>POINT

GOP healthcare collapses

Guest host León Krauze looks at the sudden failure of the Republican attempt to replace Obamacare and what comes next, especially for the party that made this a campaign promise ever since 2010. 

LISTEN LIVE

Jul 18, 2017

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

'Replace' failed, 'repeal and delay' is dead. What's the GOP plan? 22 MIN, 32 SEC

The Republican-controlled Senate has failed in its attempt to repeal and replace Obamacare, a goal the party has had since 2010. It started last night when two senators defected, which apparently caught Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell off guard.

This morning he told reporters, "I regret that the effort to repeal and immediately replace the failures of Obamacare will not be successful," adding that he would push for a vote on a repeal-only bill. But that appears to be already "dead on arrival."

President Trump now says that the government will now let Obamacare fail. What does the GOP's failure tell us about Republican leadership on the Hill and in the White House? 

Guests:
Margot Sanger-Katz, New York Times (@sangerkatz)
Dean Clancy, health policy analyst (@DeanClancy)
Jeffrey Young, Huffington Post (@JeffYoung)

More:
Sanger-Katz on Obamacare's future now depending on an unhappy White House
Young on Senate Republicans killing their healthcare bill again

Fake news microtargeting now part of Russia investigation 27 MIN, 10 SEC

"Hillary Clinton is running a child sex ring out of a pizza shop." "Democrats want to impose Sharia law in Florida" These are just some of the headlines you may have seen online last fall. Among other, more constructive things, social media was used during the 2016 campaign to disseminate targeted fake news stories that may have swayed the election in favor of Donald Trump. Russia operatives seemed to have played an active role in the process. Among the many questions is whether the Trump campaign's digital operation, run by son-in-law Jared Kushner, guided the hand of Russia's internet masters of propaganda.

Guests:
Peter Stone, McClatchy Newspapers
Rick Hasen, University of California, Irvine (@rickhasen)
Brandon Valeriano, Marine Corps University (@drbva)

More:
Stone on Trump-Russia investigators looking into digital operations run by Kushner
Valeriano on cyberwarfare taking a new turn

Events

View All Events

New Episodes

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE