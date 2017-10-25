GOP Senator Jeff Flake 'no longer complicit or silent'

First term Arizona Republican Senator Jeff Flake is a staunch conservative, and he's voted the Party line — as defined by President Trump. But yesterday, Flake stunned his colleagues by announcing he won't run for a second term because of the President's behavior, which he called "reckless, outrageous and undignified."

He told his colleagues Trump is "undermining" our democratic norms and ideals." Will other Republicans just say, "no," like Bob Corker of Tennessee? Or has the GOP become Trump's party?

Guests:

McKay Coppins, The Atlantic (@mckaycoppins)

Vin Weber, Mercury/Clark & Weinstock

Ben Domenech, The Federalist / Heartland Institute (@bdomenech)

E.J. Montini, Arizona Republic (@ejmontini)

More:

Coppins on the tragedy of Jeff Flake

Coppins on Jeff Flake's gamble

Domenech on Flake authenticating the party of Trump

Montini says Flake chickened out

