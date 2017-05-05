Photo: Speaker Paul Ryan speaks about House passage of the American Health Care Act, May 4, 2017.
Healthcare debate now shifts to the Senate
Both parties are celebrating yesterday's House bill to repeal and replace Obamacare. House Republicans are cheering because they were able to pass it. Democrats are happy because they think it's so bad. We look at the details… and the politics.
FROM THIS EPISODE
The Texas Legislature has passed Senate Bill 4, making "sanctuary cities" illegal in that state. Sheriffs and police chiefs will be subject to prosecution if they don't cooperate with federal agents when it comes to the immigration status of people they have detained. Governor Greg Abbott said he'll sign it, adding, "Our penalties will be so strong that it will be impossible to have sanctuary city policies in the state of Texas." Julián Aguilar, who reports on politics and border affairs for the Texas Tribune, says that law enforcement from several Texas counties testified in opposition to the legislation.
Guests:
Julián Aguilar, Texas Tribune (@nachoaguilar)
With some help from the President, House Republicans have shown they can pass a bill, but the GOP still hasn't shown it can govern. Some Congressmen who voted to repeal and replace Obamacare didn't have time to read the measure. Some senators say they'll start over from scratch. Nobody knows what the House bill would cost or how many people would lose health insurance. It is clear that tax breaks would go to the wealthy. Democrats are already targeting Republicans for next year's mid-term elections. How confident should they be?
Guests:
Jeffrey Young, Huffington Post (@JeffYoung)
Dean Clancy, health policy analyst (@DeanClancy)
Maura Calsyn, Center for American Progress (@amprog)
Molly Reynolds, Brookings Institution (@mollyereynolds)
More:
CBO on AHCA (March version)
Young on what's in the House version of the AHCA
Clancy on the real Obamacare solution
Ivanka Trump's new book, Women Who Work, might or might not become a best-seller. If it does, it won't be due to positive reviews. It's been called "a useless pile of fluff," and a "grab bag of generic work-life advice for upper-middle-class women.
In the New York Times, Jennifer Senior called it, "not really offensive so much as witlessly derivative." Senior is author of her own book, All Joy and No Fun: The Paradox of Modern Parenthood.
Guests:
Jennifer Senior, New York Times (@jenseniorny)
Ivanka Trump