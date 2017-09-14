Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders jockey for relevance

In the aftermath of last night’s White House dinner, Democratic Minority Leaders Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi said the President agreed to protect young, undocumented immigrants from his rescission of DACA. This morning, Pelosi told reporters, "I do trust that the president is sincere in understanding that the public supports…that overwhelmingly the public supports not sending these young people back."

Asked about DACA today, as he surveyed storm damage in Florida, President Trump agreed that they are working on a plan.

Meanwhile on Capitol Hill, Trump’s Republican allies have exploded. Ed O’Keefe, who covers Congress for the Washington Post, says there’s urgency and eagerness to tackle this deal, even though all we have now is agreement to make a deal.

Guests:

Ed O'Keefe, Washington Post (@edatpost)