Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders jockey for relevance

The split between grass roots Democrats and Party regulars, with Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders back in the spotlight this week.

Sep 14, 2017

DACA bill stuck in deal or no deal dilemma with Trump, Dems 6 MIN, 16 SEC

In the aftermath of last night’s White House dinner, Democratic Minority Leaders Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi said the President agreed to protect young, undocumented immigrants from his rescission of DACA. This morning, Pelosi told reporters, "I do trust that the president is sincere in understanding that the public supports…that overwhelmingly the public supports not sending these young people back."

Asked about DACA today, as he surveyed storm damage in Florida, President Trump agreed that they are working on a plan.

Meanwhile on Capitol Hill, Trump’s Republican allies have exploded. Ed O’Keefe, who covers Congress for the Washington Post, says there’s urgency and eagerness to tackle this deal, even though all we have now is agreement to make a deal.

Guests:
Ed O'Keefe, Washington Post (@edatpost)

Democrats look to the past, with shades of the future 30 MIN, 31 SEC

President Trump may or may not be giving the Democrats a boost on Capitol Hill this year. What they care about most are next year's Congressional elections… and the Presidential election in 2020. But this week, there were two blasts from the past. In New York, crowds lined up around the block this week for Hillary Clinton's first signing of her new book, What Happened. In Washington, a gaggle of potential presidential hopefuls lined up behind Bernie Sanders and his new proposal of Medicare for All. Has Sanders discovered "The Issue" for 2020? Does Clinton still have a role to play? Democrats don't want to re-live last year's primaries, but divisions between grass roots activists and Party regulars are still a threat to Party unity. 

Guests:
Margot Sanger-Katz, New York Times (@sangerkatz)
Gabriel Debenedetti, Politico (@gdebenedetti)
Liza Featherstone, New York University (@lfeatherz)
Peter Daou, Clinton advisor (@peterdaou)

More:
Sanger-Katz on how single-payer healthcare could trip up Democrats
Sanger-Katz on how Sanders' plan would beef up, slim down Medicare
Debenedetti on liberals dominating Democrats' 2020 jockeying
Debenedetti on Democrats dreading Clinton's book tour

False Choices

Liza Featherstone

The existential threat posed by Big Tech (Part I) 12 MIN, 30 SEC

Today's big tech monopolies aren't like those of the Gilded Age. Instead of dominating a single industry like the oil business or steel production, Google, Amazon, Facebook and Apple "aspire to encompass all of existence." That's according to journalist Franklin Foer, national correspondent for the Atlantic. His new book is World without Mind: the Existential Threat of Big Tech. (Part II airs tomorrow, Friday, September 15.)

Guests:
Franklin Foer, Atlantic (@FranklinFoer)

World Without Mind

Franklin Foer

Producers:
Andrea Brody
Luke Vander Ploeg
Evan George

