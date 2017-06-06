Human Rights in the Era of Donald Trump
Later on today's show, now that he's into his second term, comedian turned US Senator Al Franken is telling jokes again.
FROM THIS EPISODE
A news site specializing in leaked intelligence information published a bombshell yesterday, and within an hour it was announced that the leaker was arrested. The bombshell: evidence that Russia did try to influence last year’s election. The arrest: evidence that the Trump Administration is cracking down.
Guests:
John Schindler, New York Observer (@20committee)
President Trump’s UN Ambassador, Nikki Haley, said today the US might pull out of the United Nations’ Human Rights Council. Even Council supporters agree it spends too much time attacking Israel’s occupation of the West Bank—while ignoring violent repression by countries like Venezuela. Serious violators of human rights are members of the Council itself-- and a US resignation could make things worse. But tough talk is a hallmark of Ambassador Haley, who’s shown signs of independence from Secretary of State Tillerson and the Trump White House.
Guests:
Somini Sengupta, New York Times (@SominiSengupta)
Suzanne Nossel, Executive Director of Pen America (@SominiSengupta)
Brett Schaefer, Senior Research Fellow at the Heritage Foundation (@Heritage)
Colum Lynch, Foreign Policy Magazine (@columlynch)
US Senator Al Franken dishes about confirmation hearings, Ted Cruz and telling jokes again…
Guests:
Al Franken, Senator, Comedian (@alfranken)