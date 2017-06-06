Human Rights in the Era of Donald Trump

President Trump’s UN Ambassador, Nikki Haley, said today the US might pull out of the United Nations’ Human Rights Council. Even Council supporters agree it spends too much time attacking Israel’s occupation of the West Bank—while ignoring violent repression by countries like Venezuela. Serious violators of human rights are members of the Council itself-- and a US resignation could make things worse. But tough talk is a hallmark of Ambassador Haley, who’s shown signs of independence from Secretary of State Tillerson and the Trump White House.

Guests:

Somini Sengupta, New York Times (@SominiSengupta)

Suzanne Nossel, Executive Director of Pen America (@SominiSengupta)

Brett Schaefer, Senior Research Fellow at the Heritage Foundation (@Heritage)

Colum Lynch, Foreign Policy Magazine (@columlynch)