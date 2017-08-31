Hurricane Harvey and the upcoming budget battle
The best laid plans of Republicans and Democrats are likely to go astray when Congress returns on Tuesday. Damages from Tropical Storm Harvey will be political as well as financial and the impacts will last until the mid-term elections in November of next year.
In Texas, Tropical Storm Harvey is being felt well away from the city of Houston. A hospital in Beaumont is under evacuation, and the entire water system in that city has been shut down. In Crosby, 30 miles north of Houston, clouds of black smoke are being emitted from a flooded chemical plant that FEMA Administrator "Brock" Long calls "incredibly dangerous." Jim Malewitz, investigative reporter for the Texas Tribune, updates the situation.
Jim Malewitz, Texas Tribune (@Jmalewitz)
The worst rainstorm in American history will still be racking up billions in damages when Congress gets back from its summer recess on Tuesday. With less than a month left to raise the debt ceiling and pass a spending plan, as late as Tuesday President Trump threatened a shutdown if there's no border-wall money. Even if he backs away, the government could see its credit downgraded as emergency relief for victims of Harvey massively ups the ante. We hear about the upcoming political storm between the White House and Capitol Hill.
Jennifer Scholtes, Politico (@JAscholtes)
Steve Bell, Bipartisan Policy Center (@SteveBellDC)
Jeremy Slevin, Center for American Progress (@jeremyslevin)
Russell Berman, The Atlantic (@RussellBerman)
Scholtes on how push for disaster relief will complicate Congress' plan to avoid fiscal disaster
Berman on Trump's fill-in-the-blanks tax reform plan
Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead
Special Counsel Robert Mueller wants to know many things about associates of President Trump and their ties to Moscow. One involves Felix Sater, who claimed in an email that a Russian bank was ready to finance a Trump Tower in Moscow — even though it was subject to financial sanctions. Spencer Ackerman is reporting the story for the Daily Beast.
Spencer Ackerman, Daily Beast (@attackerman)
