Hurricane Harvey and the upcoming budget battle

The worst rainstorm in American history will still be racking up billions in damages when Congress gets back from its summer recess on Tuesday. With less than a month left to raise the debt ceiling and pass a spending plan, as late as Tuesday President Trump threatened a shutdown if there's no border-wall money. Even if he backs away, the government could see its credit downgraded as emergency relief for victims of Harvey massively ups the ante. We hear about the upcoming political storm between the White House and Capitol Hill.

Guests:

Jennifer Scholtes, Politico (@JAscholtes)

Steve Bell, Bipartisan Policy Center (@SteveBellDC)

Jeremy Slevin, Center for American Progress (@jeremyslevin)

Russell Berman, The Atlantic (@RussellBerman)

More:

Scholtes on how push for disaster relief will complicate Congress' plan to avoid fiscal disaster

Berman on Trump's fill-in-the-blanks tax reform plan

