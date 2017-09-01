ON AIR
Is Harvey a wake-up call?

It’s not just Houston, but much of the Gulf Coast--suffering record damage with Hurricane Season just beginning. We’ll hear how Harvey compares to other storms in the rest of the world and what it could mean for the future.

Sep 01, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel J. Martinez

DACA on uncertain ground as factions rush in defense 6 MIN, 29 SEC

President Trump faces a deadline of next Tuesday to terminate DACA—former President Obama’s program to protect undocumented people brought to this country as children from deportation.  Fox News has reported his plans to kill it, but House Speaker Paul Ryan is just one Republican who says that’s up to Congress.

Guests:
Dara Lind, Vox (@DLind)

Harvey raises questions of global climate change 32 MIN

Tropical Storm Harvey is being heaped with superlatives: most rain, worst flooding, most economic damage, highest toll in human misery.  It may be the worst storm in this country’s history--but it’s dwarfed by storms hitting the rest of the world—even India, the land of the Monsoon.  1200 are dead there and in Bangladesh.  Millions don’t have homes—and help is not on the way.  The elephant in the room is Climate Change.  As Houston dries out and Congress raises funds for relief, is it time to plan for the future--in case Harvey becomes the New Normal?

Guests:
Jeffrey Gettleman, New York Times (@gettleman)
Jeff Masters, WeatherUnderground.com (@wunderground)
Bill McKibben, environmentalist and author (@billmckibben)
Tanvi Misra, CityLab (@Tanvim)

Is Big Tech silencing critics and thinkers? 10 MIN, 23 SEC

A researcher who criticized Google’s concentration of power was fired from his job.  Is Google living up to its motto of “Don’t Be Evil?”

Photo credits

Guests:
Jonathan Taplin, Author / USC (@JonathanTaplin)

CREDITS

Producers:
Devan Schwartz
Luke Vander Ploeg
Evan George

New Episodes

