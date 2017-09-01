Is Harvey a wake-up call?

Tropical Storm Harvey is being heaped with superlatives: most rain, worst flooding, most economic damage, highest toll in human misery. It may be the worst storm in this country’s history--but it’s dwarfed by storms hitting the rest of the world—even India, the land of the Monsoon. 1200 are dead there and in Bangladesh. Millions don’t have homes—and help is not on the way. The elephant in the room is Climate Change. As Houston dries out and Congress raises funds for relief, is it time to plan for the future--in case Harvey becomes the New Normal?

Jeffrey Gettleman, New York Times (@gettleman)

Jeff Masters, WeatherUnderground.com (@wunderground)

Bill McKibben, environmentalist and author (@billmckibben)

Tanvi Misra, CityLab (@Tanvim)