Photo: Bayside Picnic Area after Hurricane Sandy (NPS Climate Change Response)
Producers:
Luke Vander Ploeg
Evan George
Is it 'geoengineering' or 'hacking the climate?'
The Paris Agreements won't be enough to reverse global warming, whether President Trump pulls the US out or not. Is it time to try altering the atmosphere by what's called "geoengineering?" On this archived edition of To the Point, we hear about unintended consequences, international relations… and ethics.
A raging dispute among climate scientists is breaking into the open. Could they slow global warming by injecting aerosols into the atmosphere to reflect sunlight, or are the unintended consequences potentially so dangerous that even experimentation should be prohibited? The very idea was beyond the pale at the time of the Paris Agreement, but now it's gaining some traction. Opponents say it's beyond reckless. Would trying to resolve one problem create others that could get out of control?
Guests:
David Keith, Harvard University (@dkeithclimate)
Raymond Pierrehumbert, University of Oxford
Simon Nicholson, Forum for Climate Engineering Assessment (@simonnicholson4)
Jack Stilgoe, Rutgers University (@Jackstilgoe)
More:
Keith on responsible solar engineeering research
Keith's 'A Case for Climate Engineering'
Pierrehumbert on the madness of climate hacking
Nicholson's 'Global Environmental Politics: From Person to Planet'
Chris Arnade grew up in what he now calls "The Front Row." With a PhD in physics from Johns Hopkins University, he joined Salomon Brothers. But five years ago, in his late 40s, he finally rejected Wall Street values. He took a buyout from Citigroup, and moved his family from Manhattan to upstate New York. Now he's a photo-journalist who travels the country in a 10 year old Honda with a mattress in back… visiting, photographing and talking with folks from "the Back Row."
Guests:
Chris Arnade, writer and photojournalist (@Chris_arnade)
