Is Pruitt the fox guarding the henhouse of clean water and power?

During his confirmation hearing, President Trump's new EPA administrator was asked if the agency had any regulation he could support. He couldn't name one. Now, years of emails have been released showing Scott Pruitt's cozy relationship with fossil fuel companies while he was Oklahoma's attorney general.

Pruitt has plans to roll back rules designed to curtail climate change, and environmentalists predict increased pollution of air and water. We hear what might be next in the latest battle between public health and the claim that excess regulation kills jobs and prevents economic growth.

Guests:

Alex Guillén, Politico (@alexcguillen)

Judith Enck, Pace University (@enckj)

Oren Cass, Manhattan Institute (@oren_cass)

Bob Inglis, RepublicEN / Energy and Enterprise Initiative (@bobinglis)

Michael Brune, Sierra Club (@bruneski)

More:

Guillén on Pruitt signaling big changes at the EPA

