Is Pruitt the fox guarding the henhouse of clean water and power?
When he was a public prosecutor, President Trump's choice as head of the EPA sued that same agency 14 times on behalf of oil and gas interests. What's at stake for the quality of air and water — and the effort to slow the rate of global warming?
In advance of his speech to Congress tomorrow, President Trump said he wants a budget that slashes expenses for various agency budgets at the same it substantially increases defense spending. Speaking of his budget, the President told reporters, "We must ensure that our courageous service men and women have the tools they need to deter war, and when called upon to fight in our name, only do one thing: win. We have to win. We have to start winning wars again." Steve Mufson, financial writer covering energy and infrastructure for the Washington Post, says the President's plan includes a 10% increase, offset by cuts to non-defense discretionary spending and a redistribution of authority to state governments.
Steven Mufson, Washington Post (@StevenMufson)
During his confirmation hearing, President Trump's new EPA administrator was asked if the agency had any regulation he could support. He couldn't name one. Now, years of emails have been released showing Scott Pruitt's cozy relationship with fossil fuel companies while he was Oklahoma's attorney general.
Pruitt has plans to roll back rules designed to curtail climate change, and environmentalists predict increased pollution of air and water. We hear what might be next in the latest battle between public health and the claim that excess regulation kills jobs and prevents economic growth.
Alex Guillén, Politico (@alexcguillen)
Judith Enck, Pace University (@enckj)
Oren Cass, Manhattan Institute (@oren_cass)
Bob Inglis, RepublicEN / Energy and Enterprise Initiative (@bobinglis)
Michael Brune, Sierra Club (@bruneski)
Even if you weren't watching the Oscars last night, you've likely heard that the producer of La La Land had to explain that that his did not win Best Picture after all — after three speeches thanking the Academy. It turned out that the presenters, Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty, had been given the wrong envelope… as Beatty tried to explain.
Steve Pond, awards editor at The Wrap, picks up the story.
Steve Pond, The Wrap (@stevepond)
Steve Pond