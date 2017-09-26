Photo: Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) speaks with reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 26, 2017. (Aaron P. Bernstein/Reuters)
Is 'repeal and replace' dead?
Just four days remain for the latest Republican effort to "repeal and replace" Obamacare, and it seems doomed for failure. If so, it's a dramatic ending on Capitol Hill.
The latest casualty at Equifax is long-time CEO Richard Smith, who's resigned in the company's "best interests." The credit-reporting company suffered one of history's biggest cyberattacks, with the Social Security numbers, birth dates and other information on 143 million Americans stolen. Suzanne Woolley, a personal finance writer for Bloomberg News, says the one thing consumers can really do to protect themselves from such breaches is to freeze their credit.
After seven years of promises and control of the White House and Congress, Republicans are still struggling to "repeal and replace" the Affordable Care Act. The latest effort's alive for the moment, but the "no" votes of three GOP senators are likely to kill it before time runs out at midnight on Friday. The Graham-Cassidy bill, named for its authors, is so radical that many state Republican insurance commissioners are dead set against it. Even senators who'll vote for it admit it's more about politics than healthcare. We get a progress report.
Guests:
Rachana Pradhan, Politico (@rachanadixit)
Michael Hiltzik, Los Angeles Times (@hiltzikm)
Dean Clancy, health policy analyst (@DeanClancy)
Sabrina Corlette, Georgetown University (@SabrinaCorlette)
Lachlan Markay, Daily Beast (@lachlan)
Politico on Senate's decision not to vote on last-ditch Obamacare repeal bill
Politico on GOP eyeing next chance to revive Obamacare repeal
Pradhan on HHS Secretary Price having traveled by private plane at least 24 times
Hiltzik on why the GOP's Obamacare repeal plan was doomed from the start
Markay on rush to assign responsibility for Trumpcare's failure even before it occurs
Kurds celebrate to show their support for the independence
referendum in Duhok, Iraq, September 26, 2017
Photo by Ari Jalal/Reuters
Iraqi Kurds turned out in vast numbers yesterday to vote for independence. The current government of the country is braced for trouble -- and it's not just Iraq. Turkey and Iran have their own, restive Kurdish minorities, watching for official results of a referendum denounced as illegitimate by Iraq and its allies, including the United States. But Kurdish forces helped liberate parts of the country from ISIS, and that provided political cover for Kurdish leaders. NPR's Jane Arraf is in Irbil, the capital of Kurdish Iraq.
Guests:
Jane Arraf, NPR (@janearraf)
