Is 'repeal and replace' dead?

After seven years of promises and control of the White House and Congress, Republicans are still struggling to "repeal and replace" the Affordable Care Act. The latest effort's alive for the moment, but the "no" votes of three GOP senators are likely to kill it before time runs out at midnight on Friday. The Graham-Cassidy bill, named for its authors, is so radical that many state Republican insurance commissioners are dead set against it. Even senators who'll vote for it admit it's more about politics than healthcare. We get a progress report.

Guests:

Rachana Pradhan, Politico (@rachanadixit)

Michael Hiltzik, Los Angeles Times (@hiltzikm)

Dean Clancy, health policy analyst (@DeanClancy)

Sabrina Corlette, Georgetown University (@SabrinaCorlette)

Lachlan Markay, Daily Beast (@lachlan)

