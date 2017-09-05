Is the dream over for the Dreamers?
some 800,000 undocumented immigrants brought to this country as children are now in limbo. Attorney General Jeff Sessions says Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals is not just illegal, but that it's had very negative consequences
FROM THIS EPISODE
President Trump tweeted today, "Congress, get ready to do your job — DACA!" That was just before Attorney General Jeff Sessions said Barack Obama’s "Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals" is illegal and will be rescinded.
Eight-hundred thousand undocumented immigrants brought to this country as children are now in limbo. There will be six months for Congress to legalize DACA -- if it chooses. But nobody’s saying what might happen if the House and the Senate fail to act. We hear about why DACA's being killed and the chances it will be revived.
Guests:
Josh Gerstein, Politico (@joshgerstein)
Mickey Kaus, political commentator and author (@kausmickey)
Thomas A. Saenz, Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund (@ThomasASaenz)
Mickey Kaus
Photo by Marine Forces Reserve
School's open today in parts of Houston, and it's the beginning of another work week for many people. But recovery from Harvey's death and destruction is expected to take many years, and that means many years of reliance on federal assistance.
Guests:
Richard Parker, journalist and author (@richardparkertx)
Sarah Posner, Nation Institute (@sarahposner)
Wayne Slater, journalist and author (@WayneSlater)
More:
Parker on how Harvey will change Texas
Posner on Joel Osteen and the prosperity gospel
Richard Parker
CREDITS
Producers:
Yael Even Or
Evan George
Luke Vander Ploeg
LATEST BLOG POSTS
Quitting Wall Street to photograph America’s poor Photographer Chris Arnade might be trying to get his soul back. Arnade earned a PhD in physics, then made millions on Wall Street as a trader. He became increasingly disenchanted… Read More
What you need to know about LA’s urban heat problem LA can get hot. Really hot. Some of the heat comes from the landscape itself: the “urban heat island” effect renders this concrete jungle almost six degrees hotter than the… Read More