Is the dream over for the Dreamers?

President Trump tweeted today, "Congress, get ready to do your job — DACA!" That was just before Attorney General Jeff Sessions said Barack Obama’s "Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals" is illegal and will be rescinded.

Eight-hundred thousand undocumented immigrants brought to this country as children are now in limbo. There will be six months for Congress to legalize DACA -- if it chooses. But nobody’s saying what might happen if the House and the Senate fail to act. We hear about why DACA's being killed and the chances it will be revived.

Josh Gerstein, Politico (@joshgerstein)

Mickey Kaus, political commentator and author (@kausmickey)

Thomas A. Saenz, Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund (@ThomasASaenz)

