ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

TO
THE
POINT

TO<br>THE<br>POINTTO<br>THE<br>POINT

Is the dream over for the Dreamers?

some 800,000 undocumented immigrants brought to this country as children are now in limbo. Attorney General Jeff Sessions says Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals is not just illegal, but that it's had very negative consequences

LISTEN LIVE

Sep 05, 2017

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Photo: KaivanShroff

Trump's AG announces DACA program will be 'rescinded' 22 MIN, 34 SEC

President Trump tweeted today, "Congress, get ready to do your job — DACA!" That was just before Attorney General Jeff Sessions said Barack Obama’s "Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals" is illegal and will be rescinded.

Eight-hundred thousand undocumented immigrants brought to this country as children are now in limbo. There will be six months for Congress to legalize DACA -- if it chooses. But nobody’s saying what might happen if the House and the Senate fail to act. We hear about why DACA's being killed and the chances it will be revived.

Guests:
Josh Gerstein, Politico (@joshgerstein)
Mickey Kaus, political commentator and author (@kausmickey)
Thomas A. Saenz, Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund (@ThomasASaenz)

More:
MALDEF on Trump administration order rescinding DACA

The End Of Equality

Mickey Kaus

Will Harvey bring Texas' 'rugged individualism' to an end? 27 MIN, 9 SEC


Photo by Marine Forces Reserve

School's open today in parts of Houston, and it's the beginning of another work week for many people. But recovery from Harvey's death and destruction is expected to take many years, and that means many years of reliance on federal assistance.

Guests:
Richard Parker, journalist and author (@richardparkertx)
Sarah Posner, Nation Institute (@sarahposner)
Wayne Slater, journalist and author (@WayneSlater)

More:
Parker on how Harvey will change Texas
Posner on Joel Osteen and the prosperity gospel

Lone Star Nation

Richard Parker

CREDITS

Producers:
Yael Even Or
Evan George
Luke Vander Ploeg

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
Quitting Wall Street to photograph America’s poor
For The Curious Blog

Quitting Wall Street to photograph America’s poor Photographer Chris Arnade might be trying to get his soul back. Arnade earned a PhD in physics, then made millions on Wall Street as a trader. He became increasingly disenchanted… Read More

Sep 05, 2017

What you need to know about LA’s urban heat problem
For The Curious Blog

What you need to know about LA’s urban heat problem LA can get hot. Really hot. Some of the heat comes from the landscape itself: the “urban heat island” effect renders this concrete jungle almost six degrees hotter than the… Read More

Sep 05, 2017

As temperatures rise, so do the hidden dangers of urban heat
For The Curious Blog

As temperatures rise, so do the hidden dangers of urban heat If heat is the enemy, Marcela Herrera thought she was ready for battle last summer at her family’s north Los Angeles apartment. Old air conditioner units chugged away on windows… Read More

Sep 04, 2017

Events

View All Events

New Episodes

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE