Is the opioid epidemic a public health issue or a war on drugs?

Aug 11, 2017

Trump locked and loaded with North Korea rhetoric 6 MIN, 31 SEC

The Associated Press reports that there is back channel diplomacy between the US and North Korea. But it's done nothing to stop the escalating war of words. Yesterday, President Trump said, "We'll always consider negotiations," but today he tweeted, "Military solutions are now fully in place, locked and loaded, should North Korea act unwisely." Aaron David Miller, Vice President and Distinguished Fellow at the Woodrow Wilson Center, says Kim is in a box and Trump has put himself in a box, significantly increasing the danger level.

Guests:
Aaron David Miller, Wilson Center (@aarondmiller2)

President Trump does a 180 on drug addiction 31 MIN, 36 SEC

The President's special commission on opioid abuse has recommended he declare a national emergency.  Tuesday, he sent word he would not.  But, the number of overdose deaths in a year exceeds troop casualties in the entire Vietnam War. Yesterday, he said "yes," after all. A national emergency could mean federal resources for treatment — including for mental illness.  It's a long way from Nancy Reagan's "Just Say, No," but she was talking about crack cocaine in the inner cities, while opioids are a scourge of white Americans in Republican enclaves. 

Guests:
Keith Humphreys, Stanford School of Medicine (@KeithNHumphreys)
William R. Kelly, University of Texas at Austin (@wkelly_r)
Adrienne Andrews, Weber State University (@AdieAndrewsCDO)
James Boffetti, Office of New Hampshire Attorney General (@jtboffetti)

More:
Keith Humphreys on opiod abuse's move from rural epidemic to national one
Kelly on Trump being clueless on how to stop the opioid epidemic
Andrews on how the war on drugs differs from America's opioid crisis
NH Attorney General bring enforcement action against Insys Therapeutics for deceptive marketing practices of Fentanyl spray

From Retribution to Public Safety

William R. Kelly

Is the bleeding, meatless burger safe to eat? 11 MIN, 37 SEC

The meatless "Impossible Burger" is being served at some of America's finest restaurants.  It includes a "special ingredient" that makes it taste like meat and even appear to bleed like a real burger.  But the FDA says it's not sure the "Impossible Burger" is safe. Evan Kleiman, host of KCRW's Good Food, has eaten one of these non-meat burgers.

Guests:
Evan Kleiman, host 'Good Food' (@evankleiman)

More:
Listen to 'Good Food' segment on the Impossible Burger
Impossible Foods on the testing, safety of key ingredient
NY Times on Impossible Burger and challenges of food tech
Impossible Foods responds to NY Times article

Producers:
Yael Even Or
Devan Schwartz
Evan George

