Is the opioid epidemic a public health issue or a war on drugs?

The President's special commission on opioid abuse has recommended he declare a national emergency. Tuesday, he sent word he would not. But, the number of overdose deaths in a year exceeds troop casualties in the entire Vietnam War. Yesterday, he said "yes," after all. A national emergency could mean federal resources for treatment — including for mental illness. It's a long way from Nancy Reagan's "Just Say, No," but she was talking about crack cocaine in the inner cities, while opioids are a scourge of white Americans in Republican enclaves.

Guests:

Keith Humphreys, Stanford School of Medicine (@KeithNHumphreys)

William R. Kelly, University of Texas at Austin (@wkelly_r)

Adrienne Andrews, Weber State University (@AdieAndrewsCDO)

James Boffetti, Office of New Hampshire Attorney General (@jtboffetti)

More:

Keith Humphreys on opiod abuse's move from rural epidemic to national one

Kelly on Trump being clueless on how to stop the opioid epidemic

Andrews on how the war on drugs differs from America's opioid crisis

NH Attorney General bring enforcement action against Insys Therapeutics for deceptive marketing practices of Fentanyl spray

