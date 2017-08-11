Is the opioid epidemic a public health issue or a war on drugs?

The Associated Press reports that there is back channel diplomacy between the US and North Korea. But it's done nothing to stop the escalating war of words. Yesterday, President Trump said, "We'll always consider negotiations," but today he tweeted, "Military solutions are now fully in place, locked and loaded, should North Korea act unwisely." Aaron David Miller, Vice President and Distinguished Fellow at the Woodrow Wilson Center, says Kim is in a box and Trump has put himself in a box, significantly increasing the danger level.
Guests:
Aaron David Miller, Wilson Center (@aarondmiller2)