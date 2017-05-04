Photo: US President Donald Trump welcomes Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi at the White House in Washington, , April 3, 2017. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)
Producers:
Luke Vander Ploeg
Evan George
Yael Even Or
Is the United States losing its moral authority in the world?
American support for human rights has often been criticized as more about words than it is about action. President Trump is creating more skeptics than ever. What are the consequences for America's role in the world?
Photo: US President Donald Trump welcomes Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi at the White House in Washington, , April 3, 2017. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)
Producers:
Luke Vander Ploeg
Evan George
Yael Even Or
HOUSE REPUBLICANS PASS BILL TO REPEAL OBAMACARE
Recovering from an embarrassment just six weeks ago, House Republicans today barely managed to pass a new bill to repeal and replace Obamacare. It was 217 to 213 with no votes to spare.
In a Rose Garden celebration Speaker Paul Ryan gave President Trump credit for what the GOP calls "the beginning of the end of Obamacare." But Democrats jeered the measure, and Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said, "You have every provision of this bill tattooed on your forehead. You will glow in the dark." We hear more from Margot Sanger-Katz, who reports for the New York Times.
TRUMP EXECUTIVE ORDER STOPS SHORT ON "RELIGIOUS LIBERTY"
President Trump today made a gesture toward his base of support, which includes some 81% of white, evangelical Christians. At a National Prayer Day Celebration in the White House Rose Garden, he signed yet another executive order, announcing, "Under my administration, free speech does not end at the steps of the cathedral, or the synagogue – or any other house of worship. We are giving our churches their voices back."
Staff writer Emma Green, who covers religion and culture at the Atlantic, says the executive order addresses two basic issues but does not change the law.
Guests:
Margot Sanger-Katz, New York Times (@sangerkatz)
Emma Green, Atlantic magazine (@emmaogreen)
Promoting human rights and democratic values is part of America's "brand" — a crucial part of its "leadership of the free world." There's always been an element of hypocrisy, but President Trump isn't just working behind the scenes with right-wing dictators. He's publicly praised Duterte, Erdogan, Sisi, Putin — even Kim Jung Un -- and other leaders notorious for brutal repression. Is Trump failing to at least set a good example…at a time when much of the world is retreating from adherence to liberal ideals and institutions?
Guests:
Philip Rucker, Washington Post (@PhilipRucker)
Leslie Vinjamuri, SOAS University of London (@londonvinjamuri)
Michael Auslin, American Enterprise Institute / Wall Street Journal (@michaelauslin)
Juan Cole, University of Michigan (@jricole)
More:
Rucker on Trump praising international strongmen, alarming human rights advocates
Vinjamuri on Trump's rhetoric eroding America's moral authority
Auslin on the logic of Trump's foreign policy
Cole on Trump not distinguishing between 'good' and 'bad' dictators
On Sunday, French voters will choose between Marine Le Pen and Emmanuel Macron in a unique presidential election. For the first time, neither candidate represents one of the major parties that have led the country before. And the two have radically different visions. Macron is for globalization and European integration. Le Pen is a nationalist, representing the kind of discontent that led to Brexit and the election of Donald Trump.
We start there with a writer, speaker and editor who says, "An epochal change is coming, a transformational tsunami is on the horizon." He's David Rothkopf, CEO and editor of the FP Group, which includes Foreign Policy magazine. His latest book comes from a Ted Talk on "The Great Questions of Tomorrow."
Guests:
David Rothkopf, FP Group (@djrothkopf)
The Great Questions of Tomorrow (TED Books)
David Rothkopf