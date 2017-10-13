Is Trump trying to sink both Obamacare and the Iran deal?

The Republican Party has failed several attempts to "repeal and replace" Obamacare, so President Trump is taking matters into his own hands, as much as he can. On Thursday, he took not one but two dramatic actions to weaken the Affordable Care Act — first an executive order to expand cheap, less robust insurance. Then late last night he declared the government will no longer pay some $7 billion in subsidies that help people with lower incomes purchase health insurance. What’s it all mean for the future of Obamacare?
Guests:
Margot Sanger-Katz, New York Times (@sangerkatz)
Michael Hiltzik, Los Angeles Times (@hiltzikm)
Steven Dennis, Bloomberg (@StevenTDennis)
More:
Sanger-Katz on why Trump's plan to gut Obamacare may fail
Hiltzik on Trump reneging on Obamacare payments, turmoil for consumers and taxpayers