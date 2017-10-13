Is Trump trying to sink both Obamacare and the Iran deal?

In 2015, the Obama Administration struck a landmark deal with Iran and other world powers to curtail the Iranian nuclear program. From the campaign trail, then candidate Donald Trump called it a bad deal -- He still does. However, as part of the agreement the President has to certify every 90 days whether Iran is complying and so far he’s done just that. But today Trump went further. Despite threats to scrap the deal, instead he kicked responsibility for what happens next to Congress, where Republicans, who would prefer to focus on their tax reform effort, are reportedly unlikely to invalidate the agreement by imposing sanctions.

Guests:

Laura Rozen, Al-Monitor (@lrozen)

Kelsey Davenport, Arms Control Association (@KelseyDav)

Jonathan Schanzer, Foundation for the Defense of Democracies (@JSchanzer)

Ariane Tabatabai, Georgetown University / Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists (@ArianeTabatabai)

