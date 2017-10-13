ON AIR
Is Trump trying to sink both Obamacare and the Iran deal?

President Trump is trying to make good this week on two campaign promises that upend the legacies of his predecessor. Jamil Smith guest hosts.

Oct 13, 2017

Is Trump trying to kill Obamacare? 22 MIN, 12 SEC

The Republican Party has failed several attempts to "repeal and replace" Obamacare, so President Trump is taking matters into his own hands, as much as he can. On Thursday, he took not one but two dramatic actions to weaken the Affordable Care Act — first an executive order to expand cheap, less robust insurance. Then late last night he declared the government will no longer pay some $7 billion in subsidies that help people with lower incomes purchase health insurance. What’s it all mean for the future of Obamacare? 

Guests:
Margot Sanger-Katz, New York Times (@sangerkatz)
Michael Hiltzik, Los Angeles Times (@hiltzikm)
Steven Dennis, Bloomberg (@StevenTDennis)

More:
Sanger-Katz on why Trump's plan to gut Obamacare may fail
Hiltzik on Trump reneging on Obamacare payments, turmoil for consumers and taxpayers

Trump Administration takes a new hard line approach to Iran 27 MIN, 11 SEC

In 2015, the Obama Administration struck a landmark deal with Iran and other world powers to curtail the Iranian nuclear program. From the campaign trail, then candidate Donald Trump called it a bad deal -- He still does. However, as part of the agreement the President has to certify every 90 days whether Iran is complying and so far he’s done just that. But today Trump went further. Despite threats to scrap the deal, instead he kicked responsibility for what happens next to Congress, where Republicans, who would prefer to focus on their tax reform effort, are reportedly unlikely to invalidate the agreement by imposing sanctions.

Guests:
Laura Rozen, Al-Monitor (@lrozen)
Kelsey Davenport, Arms Control Association (@KelseyDav)
Jonathan Schanzer, Foundation for the Defense of Democracies (@JSchanzer)
Ariane Tabatabai, Georgetown University / Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists (@ArianeTabatabai)

More:
Al-Monitor on US diplomats casting doubt on America's ability to constrain Iran
Davenport on Trump's stance on Iran nuclear deal risking proliferation crisis
Schanzer on ending America's paralyzed Iran policy
Tabatabai on shoddy translation in Western media increasing nuclear tensions
David Frum: Trump's Iran strategy would be smart -- if he were credible

CREDITS

Host:
Jamil Smith

Producers:
Katie Cooper
Devan Schwartz
Evan George

