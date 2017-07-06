Is Trump's voting commission really about election integrity?

President Trump has arrived in Germany and a likely mixed reception from other leaders at the G-20 summit. But in Poland he was wildly cheered by a crowd — much of which was bused into Warsaw by the country's conservative government. The president's first meeting with Vladimir Putin is scheduled for tomorrow. In today's speech, he took a swipe at Putin's international actions.

Gulliver Cragg, Warsaw correspondent for France 24, says Trump is glad to be in a country where his reception is all but guaranteed.

Guests:

Gulliver Cragg, France 24 (@gullivercragg)