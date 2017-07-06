Is Trump's voting commission really about election integrity?
As he visits Europe for the second time, President Trump is still obsessed with his loss of the popular vote last year. But many state officials are resisting demands from his new Commission on Election Integrity. We hear about states' rights and personal privacy.
President Trump has arrived in Germany and a likely mixed reception from other leaders at the G-20 summit. But in Poland he was wildly cheered by a crowd — much of which was bused into Warsaw by the country's conservative government. The president's first meeting with Vladimir Putin is scheduled for tomorrow. In today's speech, he took a swipe at Putin's international actions.
Gulliver Cragg, Warsaw correspondent for France 24, says Trump is glad to be in a country where his reception is all but guaranteed.
Guests:
Gulliver Cragg, France 24 (@gullivercragg)
President Trump claims that three million people voted illegally last year, and he's established a Commission on Election Integrity. Vice President Mike Pence is the Chair, but the major work is being done by Vice Chair Kris Kobach, Kansas Secretary of State — and candidate for Governor next year. Its demands for massive amounts of information have led to reports that officials of 44 states claim violations of states' rights and protections of personal privacy. But Commission leaders insist that all's well -- even though Mississippi's Republican Secretary of State told them to "jump in the Gulf of Mexico."
Guests:
Ari Berman, Nation magazine (@AriBerman)
Justin Levitt, Loyola Law School (@_justinlevitt_)
Derek Muller, Pepperdine University (@derektmuller)
Dale Ho, American Civil Liberties Union (@dale_e_ho)
More:
Ari Berman
During 52 years of armed conflict in Colombia, some 222,000 people were killed and five million civilians were forced from their homes. Last week, last year’s peace treaty was completed and FARC leader Rodrigo Londoño, also known as Timochenko, addressed a crowd, proclaiming, "Farewell to arms, farewell to war, welcome to peace."
FARC rebels wave flags of peace during the final act of abandonment of arms in Mesetas, Colombia, June 27,2017
Photo by Jaime Saldarriaga/Reuters
Now, 7000 former rebels have to figure out what to do next. They include people recruited as teenagers, "with few skills beyond firing Kalashnikovs and patching up the wounded." That’s according to John Otis, who's reported for Bloomberg and NPR. He's author of Law of the Jungle: The Hunt for Colombian Guerrillas, American Hostages and Buried Treasure.
John Otis