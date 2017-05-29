Janesville and the American Dream

Far-Right media sites are often accused of circulating fake news… and Donald Trump began his campaign for the White House by circulating the lie that Barack Obama was not a born American citizen. From the mainstream media, you'd think that Conservatives were the only Americans vulnerable to beliefs not based on evidence. Well, it works both ways. Liberals are also vulnerable to misinformation — especially after they've lost elections. That's according to Brendan Nyhan, a professor of government at Dartmouth College and contributor to The Upshot art the New York Times.

Guests:

Brendan Nyhan, Dartmouth College / New York Times (@BrendanNyhan)