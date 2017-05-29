Janesville and the American Dream
Janesville, Wisconsin is the hometown of Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan. But he couldn’t prevent the closing of the General Motors factory after 100 years. On this Memorial Day rebroadcast of To the Point, we hear what’s happened to what once was a model of American middle-class unity.
FROM THIS EPISODE
President Trump's proposed budget increases spending on defense and homeland security, but for veterans, it's a mixed bag. The Department of Veterans Affairs will see added dollars, but some benefits for older vets are being targeted. Leo Shane, Capitol Hill bureau chief for the Military Times, joins us for a breakdown.
Guests:
Leo Shane, III, Military Times (@leoshane)
Nobody believed it would happen, but Janesville, Wisconsin, lost its General Motors plant in the Great Recession, almost 100 years after it opened. When suppliers and ancillary businesses also shut down, a classic, American middle-class lifestyle for 65,000 people went out of existence. We talk to the author of an intimate account of suddenly unemployed workers and their families — how they reacted and what they’ve done since. Janesville, once a model of civic unity and cooperation between labor and business — big and small -- is now a divided city.
Guests:
Amy Goldstein, Washington Post (@goldsteinamy)
Craig Gilbert, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel (@wisvoter)
Maria Heidkamp, New Start Career Network / Heldrich Center for Workforce Development (@MariaHeidkamp)
Amy Goldstein
Far-Right media sites are often accused of circulating fake news… and Donald Trump began his campaign for the White House by circulating the lie that Barack Obama was not a born American citizen. From the mainstream media, you'd think that Conservatives were the only Americans vulnerable to beliefs not based on evidence. Well, it works both ways. Liberals are also vulnerable to misinformation — especially after they've lost elections. That's according to Brendan Nyhan, a professor of government at Dartmouth College and contributor to The Upshot art the New York Times.
Guests:
Brendan Nyhan, Dartmouth College / New York Times (@BrendanNyhan)