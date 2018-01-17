Justice for Farmworkers

Added Attraction:
“Denial is the heartbeat of racism,” according to Ibram Kendi, professor at American University. He says President Trump has failed to come to terms with an existential characteristic of the nation he leads.
Conditions for agricultural laborers in the US have been described by the UN as “appalling." But tomato workers in Florida have won their freedom from virtual slave labor.
Guests:
Ibram Kendi, Professor of history and international relations at American University, Director of Anti-racist Research and Policy Center, @DrIbram
Susan Marquis, Dean of the Pardee RAND Graduate School and vice president of innovation at RAND, @susanlmarquis
Jon Esformes, CEO and operating partner of Sunripe Certified Brands based in Florida, which is one of the country’s oldest tomato producers.
Mily Trevino-Sauceda, Co-founder and Vice-President of Alianza Nacional de Campesinas and Founder of the Farmworker Women's Movement., @campesinasunite
Host:
Warren Olney
Producers:
Andrea Brody
Devan Schwartz
