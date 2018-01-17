Justice for Farmworkers

For farmworkers in Florida, working conditions had not improved since the shocking 1960 CBS documentary “Harvest of Shame,” which revealed virtual slave labor in the nation's fields. When traditional protests failed, the grassroots Coalition of Immokalee Workers, an organization of tomato workers and community leaders in Florida, focused on the top of the food chain. Now, Taco Bell, Whole Foods, McDonalds and others refuse to buy from growers who don’t pay a living wage and provide modest benefits. Food-industry titans pay just a penny a pound more for tomatoes to directly finance these improvements, and it costs consumers nothing. Is this a model for American factories and other low-wage workplaces?



Added Attraction:

“Denial is the heartbeat of racism,” according to Ibram Kendi, professor at American University. He says President Trump has failed to come to terms with an existential characteristic of the nation he leads.



