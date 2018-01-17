ON AIR
Justice for Farmworkers

Conditions for agricultural laborers in the US have been described by the UN as “appalling." But tomato workers in Florida have won their freedom from virtual slave labor.

Jan 18, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

For farmworkers in Florida, working conditions had not improved since the shocking 1960 CBS documentary “Harvest of Shame,” which revealed virtual slave labor in the nation's fields. When traditional protests failed, the grassroots Coalition of Immokalee Workers, an organization of tomato workers and community leaders in Florida, focused on the top of the food chain. Now, Taco Bell, Whole Foods, McDonalds and others refuse to buy from growers who don’t pay a living wage and provide modest benefits. Food-industry titans pay just a penny a pound more for tomatoes to directly finance these improvements, and it costs consumers nothing. Is this a model for American factories and other low-wage workplaces?

Added Attraction:  
“Denial is the heartbeat of racism,” according to Ibram Kendi, professor at American University. He says President Trump has failed to come to terms with an existential characteristic of the nation he leads.

I Am Not a Tractor!

Susan L. Marquis

Guests:
Ibram Kendi, Professor of history and international relations at American University, Director of Anti-racist Research and Policy Center, @DrIbram
Susan Marquis, Dean of the Pardee RAND Graduate School and vice president of innovation at RAND, @susanlmarquis
Jon Esformes, CEO and operating partner of Sunripe Certified Brands based in Florida, which is one of the country’s oldest tomato producers.
Mily Trevino-Sauceda, Co-founder and Vice-President of Alianza Nacional de Campesinas and Founder of the Farmworker Women's Movement., @campesinasunite

CREDITS

Host:
Warren Olney

Producers:
Andrea Brody
Devan Schwartz

