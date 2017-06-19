Kansas tax cut experiment: Spectacular failure or national model?

In London early this morning, a 48-year old white man drove a van into a group of Muslims leaving a community center after prayers. Several people were injured. Eight minutes later, Prime Minister Theresa May declared it an act of "terrorism." Neil Basu, Deputy Assistant Commissioner of Police outside Scotland Yard, says, "This is being treated as a terror attack, and counter terrorism command is investigating. This was an attack on London and all Londoners and we should all stand against extremists whatever their cause."

Long-time London reporter Michael Goldfarb, host of the First Rough Draft of History podcast, has an update on this latest tragedy to hit London.

