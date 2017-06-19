Kansas tax cut experiment: Spectacular failure or national model?
Kansas was the "canary in the coal mine" for an experiment in supply-side economics, but critics say "the canary is now on life support." Even with taxes on the increase again in Kansas, will the experiment be repeated in Washington?
In London early this morning, a 48-year old white man drove a van into a group of Muslims leaving a community center after prayers. Several people were injured. Eight minutes later, Prime Minister Theresa May declared it an act of "terrorism." Neil Basu, Deputy Assistant Commissioner of Police outside Scotland Yard, says, "This is being treated as a terror attack, and counter terrorism command is investigating. This was an attack on London and all Londoners and we should all stand against extremists whatever their cause."
Long-time London reporter Michael Goldfarb, host of the First Rough Draft of History podcast, has an update on this latest tragedy to hit London.
Michael Goldfarb, First Rough Draft of History (podcast) (@MGEmancipation)
Governor Sam Brownback promised that massive tax cuts would be "a shot of adrenaline" to the Kansas economy. Other states have been watching. Five years later, it's shrinking instead of growing; school funding, roadwork and other services have been delayed or de-funded. Last week, fellow Republicans in the legislature overturned Brownback's veto and increased taxes again. We look at the consequences of an experiment in "supply-side economics" — a strategy that's still alive and well in Donald Trump's Washington.
Bryan Lowry, Kansas City Star (@BryanLowry3)
Stephen Moore, Heritage Foundation (@StephenMoore)
Duane Goossen, Kansas Center for Economic Growth (@KansasBudget)
Richard Rubin, Wall Street Journal (@RichardRubinDC)
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has imposed a lid of secrecy on all discussion of repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act. Even some Republican colleagues say they wish there was more transparency. Four Democrats have sent letters to committee chairmen, listing 31 rooms in the Capitol where hearings could be held.
Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska says
she is unhappy with the secrecy surrounding the deliberations.
After all, when Obamacare was passed seven years ago, there were roughly 100 sessions in public. Norm Ornstein, who is Congressional Scholar at the American Enterprise Institute and co-author of the upcoming, One Nation after Trump: A Guide for the Perplexed, the Disillusioned, the Desperate and the Not-Yet Deported, says grumbling from a few Republicans is unlikely to increase transparency in the legislative process.
Norman Ornstein, American Enterprise Institute (@NormOrnstein)
