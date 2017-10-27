Photo: A TV screen shows a live news broadcast of Chinese President Xi Jinping introducing his Politburo Standing Committee after the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, at the Nanjing pedestrian road in Shanghai, China, October 25, 2017. (Aly Song/Reuters)
Make China Great Again
President Trump's trip to Asia will take him to Beijing -- as the President of that country, Xi Jinping, is being called the world's most powerful leader. We hear what that could mean for other countries, especially the US — and for the Chinese people.
FROM THIS EPISODE
The parliament of Catalonia declared independence from Spain this afternoon. Minutes later, the Spanish Senate granted Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy unprecedented power to impose direct rule on the region. Madrid and Barcelona have been on a collision course, and tensions are higher than ever. Stephen Burgen, who is based in Barcelona and writing for the Guardian, looks at what the latest move will mean for Catalans, Spain and the EU.
Guests:
Stephen Burgen, freelance journalist (@stephenburgen)
The US is a young country, but China's President Xi Jinping has a history of 5000 years to call on when he promises a return to past glories. This week, China's Communist Party congress elevated Xi Jinping to equal status with the legendary Mao Tse Tung, who founded the Communist Party — and came to personify the dangers of one-man rule. Xi is being called "the most powerful man in the world," as China builds a modern military and may already have out-stripped the US economically. But will China be "great" for free speech, an independent judiciary or human rights?
Guests:
Graham Allison, Harvard University (@GrahamTAllison)
Yun Sun, Stimson Center (@StimsonCenter)
Jeffrey Wasserstrom, University of California, Irvine (@jwassers)
More:
Allison's 'Destined for War: Can America and China Escape Thucydides's Trap?'
Allison on 'the new emperor in China'
Wasserstrom's 'China in the 21st Century: What Everyone Needs to Know'
Graham Allison
Rosa Maria Hernandez was brought to this country illegally from Mexico when she was three months old. Now, she's ten and suffers from cerebral palsy. That didn't stop immigration agents from following an ambulance she was riding in, staking out her hospital room after an emergency operation, then sending her 150 miles away from her parents to recover in a juvenile institution. John Burnett has been following her story and cases like it for NPR.
Guests:
John Burnett, NPR (@radiobigtex)
CREDITS
Host:
Warren Olney
More From To the Point
GOP Senator Jeff Flake 'no longer complicit or silent' Two Republican Senators — Bob Corker of Tennessee, and now Jeff Flake of Arizona — say they won't run for re-election next year. It's all about what they call President Trump's outrageous behavior. Is the president losing his party, or are the dissidents conceding he's running the show?
LATEST BLOG POSTS
1,500 miles from home, a prisoner gets a visit from his mom Eleven years ago California’s prison system was bursting at the seams. Gymnasiums were being used as dormitories, and inmates were sleeping in triple bunks. Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger declared a state… Read More
In time for Halloween, here are some of LA’s scariest stories and spookiest places In celebration of the most menacing holiday of the year, we asked you all to tell us what eerie story you were most curious about. You asked us about haunted… Read More