Make China Great Again

The US is a young country, but China's President Xi Jinping has a history of 5000 years to call on when he promises a return to past glories. This week, China's Communist Party congress elevated Xi Jinping to equal status with the legendary Mao Tse Tung, who founded the Communist Party — and came to personify the dangers of one-man rule. Xi is being called "the most powerful man in the world," as China builds a modern military and may already have out-stripped the US economically. But will China be "great" for free speech, an independent judiciary or human rights?

Guests:

Graham Allison, Harvard University (@GrahamTAllison)

Yun Sun, Stimson Center (@StimsonCenter)

Jeffrey Wasserstrom, University of California, Irvine (@jwassers)

More:

Allison's 'Destined for War: Can America and China Escape Thucydides's Trap?'

Allison on 'the new emperor in China'

Wasserstrom's 'China in the 21st Century: What Everyone Needs to Know'

