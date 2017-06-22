Military clashes in Syria expose complex factions

Senate Republicans finally released their version of healthcare reform today and their Democratic opponents lost no time before pouncing. Calling the bill "a wolf in sheep's clothing," Minority Leader Chuck Schumer protested, "and we're potentially voting on it in a week. No committee hearings, no amendments in committee, no debate on the floor save for ten measly hours on one of the most important bills we're dealing with in decades." Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who hopes to see a vote on the Senate floor in just a week, announced, "There will be ample time to analyze, discuss, and provide thoughts before legislation comes to the floor, and I hope every Senator takes that opportunity." Dan Diamond covers healthcare for Politico.

Guests:

Dan Diamond, Politico / Pulse Check (@ddiamond)