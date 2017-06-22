ON AIR
Military clashes in Syria expose complex factions

Recent strikes against Iranian-backed troops and the downing of a Syrian fighter-plane have Russia accusing the US of “complicity in terrorism.” It's threatening to make targets of planes and drones flown too far into its comfort zone by the western coalition. We'll update divisions in the Trump Administration over what to do.

Jun 22, 2017

Senate healthcare bill released to partisan rancor 6 MIN, 31 SEC

Senate Republicans finally released their version of healthcare reform today and their Democratic opponents lost no time before pouncing. Calling the bill "a wolf in sheep's clothing," Minority Leader Chuck Schumer protested, "and we're potentially voting on it in a week. No committee hearings, no amendments in committee, no debate on the floor save for ten measly hours on one of the most important bills we're dealing with in decades." Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who hopes to see a vote on the Senate floor in just a week, announced, "There will be ample time to analyze, discuss, and provide thoughts before legislation comes to the floor, and I hope every Senator takes that opportunity." Dan Diamond covers healthcare for Politico.

Dan Diamond, Politico / Pulse Check (@ddiamond)

The US and Russia: Frenemies in the Middle East 35 MIN, 15 SEC

The US and Russia both claim to be fighting ISIS militants in Syria,  but their ultimate goals are not the same. Russia supports the Assad regime, while the US is backing rebels in Syria's civil war. The US views Iran as a hostile power, while Russia calls it a partner. As they try to avoid major conflict, tensions grow hot and cold — heating up recently with airstrikes against controversial targets. Meantime, the Trump White House is divided over what the Pentagon should do.  We update politics, diplomacy and the military options.

Michael R. Gordon, New York Times (@gordonnyt)
John Herbst, Atlantic Council (@JohnEdHerbst)
Kate Brannen, Just Security (@k8brannen)
Hassan Hassan, Tahrir Institute for Middle East Policy (@hxhassan)

Gordon on US warplane shooting down Iranian-made drone over Syria
Gordon on Russia warning US after downing of Syrian warplane
Brannen on White House officials push for widening war in Syria, Pentagon objections

Michael Weiss

Is the surge in cryptocurrencies a bubble? 7 MIN, 58 SEC

The skyrocketing value of digital currencies.

The best-known digital currency is Bitcoin, but it’s not the only one. Enthusiasts are predicting a new financial world order. Now, investors are driving the value of the currencies themselves so high that there’s speculation about a possible bubble. Lily Katz, who covers stocks and financial technology for Bloomberg, explains.

Lily Katz, Bloomberg (@LilyKatz)

