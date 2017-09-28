'One Nation after Trump'
Just nine months into his presidency, Donald Trump has only begun to form a government. But we already have a new book. One Nation after Trump is subtitled "A Guide for the Perplexed, the Desperate and the Not-Yet Deported." Is it preliminary, even presumptuous to start planning for the country after the 45th president? The book has three authors, EJ Dionne and Thomas Mann -- veteran journalists with the Brookings Institution -- and Norman Ornstein, resident scholar at the American Enterprise Institute, who joins us today.
FROM THIS EPISODE
Guests:
Norman Ornstein, American Enterprise Institute / Atlantic, @NormOrnstein
More:
Robert Putnam's Bowling Alone: The Collapse and Revival of American Community
Michael Lewis' The Big Short: Inside the Doomsday Machine
CREDITS
Host:
Warren Olney
Producers:
Evan George
More From To the Point
Russia's social media meddling in the spotlight US Intelligence says Russia used social media during last year's election to help Donald Trump become President. Twitter and Facebook are now under investigation. How much were they part of the action, and what did they know? Can digital interference in politics be prevented?
Can Trump undo the nuclear deal with Iran? Iran is thumbing its nose at tough talk from President Trump. His call for renegotiating the nuclear deal is falling flat with diplomats from other countries. Their priority is weapons that already exist… in North Korea, which said today that Trump has "declared war."
LATEST BLOG POSTS
Landlord or slumlord? Santa Barbara cracks down on Dario Pini, again Santa Barbara is suing one of its biggest landlords. Dario Pini, who owns over 100 properties across the city, is faced with three lawsuits and 3,200 building and safety violations… Read More
Lari Pittman: Finding beauty in the grotesque Lari Pittman is not an easy painter. While some artists are minimalists, Pittman is a maximalist. Every inch of his large canvases is covered in images. His frenetic, complex pieces… Read More
Introducing There Goes the Neighborhood The beige stucco apartment building at 240 Robinson Street has nice a Spanish arch to the front windows and a red tile roof. It looks like a lot of other buildings in this part of town. The small, rent-controlled apartment building is in Rampart Village. The area is best known for Tommy’s Burgers and a police corruption scandal in the 1990s. Read More