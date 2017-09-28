ON AIR
'One Nation after Trump'

Just nine months into his presidency, Donald Trump has only begun to form a government. But we already have a new book. One Nation after Trump is subtitled "A Guide for the Perplexed, the Desperate and the Not-Yet Deported." Is it preliminary, even presumptuous to start planning for the country after the 45th president? The book has three authors, EJ Dionne and Thomas Mann -- veteran journalists with the Brookings Institution -- and Norman Ornstein, resident scholar at the American Enterprise Institute, who joins us today.

Sep 28, 2017

CREDITS

Host:
Warren Olney

Producers:
Evan George

