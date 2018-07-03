As America celebrates another Fourth of July, it is deeply divided. President Trump’s “zero tolerance” at the border has rekindled issues of human rights and racial equality. There is even disagreement over how to disagree. What does history teach about disruption and confrontation? Does “incivility” make things worse, or is it the price of progress toward achieving the promise of the Declaration of Independence?
Photo courtesy of Incivility SF.
Politics and ‘incivility’
One Democrat wants Trump aides confronted in public over separating immigrant families. But her party’s leaders call that “incivility.” The question is: does moderation accomplish real change -- or is it a smokescreen for the status quo? When it comes to achieving racial equality, what’s worked and what hasn’t?
FROM THIS EPISODE
Guests:
Ibram Kendi, Professor of history and international relations at American University, Director of Anti-racist Research and Policy Center, @DrIbram
Peniel Joseph, University of Texas at Austin, @PenielJoseph
CREDITS
Host:
Warren Olney
Producers:
Andrea Brody
