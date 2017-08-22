President Trump and America's 'forever war'

In the past, President Trump has called the War in Afghanistan "a disaster," and — like Barack Obama before him — he told primary rallies that he'd pull out at last. In his first prime time speech to the nation last night, he reversed last year's campaign pledges and conceded that he's learned a lesson.

He endorsed a slight change from Obama Administration policies with a modest increase in US troop strength. He took ownership of America's longest war with the promise that "we will win" -- without saying what that would mean or how it might happen. We hear what he said — and what he left out — in his first prime-time speech to the nation.

Guests:

Thomas Gibbons-Neff, Washington Post (@Tmgneff)

Kate Clark, Afghanistan Analysts Network (@KateClark66)

Omar Samad, Silk Road Consulting / New America Foundation (@OmSamad)

Hardin Lang, Center for American Progress (@amprog)

