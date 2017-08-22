Photo: Afghan men watch the TV broadcast of the US President Donald Trump's speech, in Kabul, Afghanistan August 22, 2017 (Omar Sobhani/Reuters)
President Trump and America's 'forever war'
Fifteen people were killed and 130 were injured when a car drove into a crowd last Thursday in Barcelona. Officials have said that today in court, a suspect said much larger attacks had been planned. He was arrested after a house blew up on Wednesday. Stephen Burgen lives in Barcelona, and is reporting the story for the Guardian.
Stephen Burgen, freelance journalist (@stephenburgen)
In the past, President Trump has called the War in Afghanistan "a disaster," and — like Barack Obama before him — he told primary rallies that he'd pull out at last. In his first prime time speech to the nation last night, he reversed last year's campaign pledges and conceded that he's learned a lesson.
He endorsed a slight change from Obama Administration policies with a modest increase in US troop strength. He took ownership of America's longest war with the promise that "we will win" -- without saying what that would mean or how it might happen. We hear what he said — and what he left out — in his first prime-time speech to the nation.
Thomas Gibbons-Neff, Washington Post (@Tmgneff)
Kate Clark, Afghanistan Analysts Network (@KateClark66)
Omar Samad, Silk Road Consulting / New America Foundation (@OmSamad)
Hardin Lang, Center for American Progress (@amprog)
Gibbons-Neff on Trump facing the grim reality of Afghanistan
Clark on reforming the Afghan Ministry of Interior, as a way to 'tilt' the war
Lang: The American people deserve more answers on Afghanistan
One possible target for President Trump tonight in Phoenix is a US Senator from his own party.
Arizona's Republican US Senator Jeff Flake is the perfect model of past Republican figures: a gentlemanly family man who's happy to compromise and work closely with Democrats. He's also a never-Trump Republican who never gave in. Is that a factor in the President's decision to hold a rally tonight in Phoenix? McKay Coppins recently profiled Flake in the Atlantic.
McKay Coppins, The Atlantic (@mckaycoppins)
Flake's 'Conscience of a Conservative: A Rejection of Destructive Politics and a Return to Principle'
McKay Coppins
Yael Even Or
Luke Vander Ploeg
Evan George
