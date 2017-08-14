President Trump and the alt-right: a test of leadership

After two days of demands for "moral clarity" — from black leaders to conservative Republican Senators — President Trump delivered a new statement on racism – but only after he listed a few of his economic achievements.

But what the president didn't say could still come back to haunt him. In Charlottesville over the weekend, white supremacists held their largest gathering in a generation — better organized than ever before. In the open-carry state of Virginia, some law enforcement officials said they were out-gunned. Racist leaders claim Mr. Trump's election has helped their recruiting — but he has yet to fully repudiate a growing movement. We look at the challenges to come.

Photo: White nationalists clash with counter protesters at a rally in Charlottesville. (Joshua Roberts/Reuters0