President Trump and the alt-right: a test of leadership

After two days of demands for "moral clarity" — from black leaders to conservative Republican Senators — President Trump delivered a new statement on racism – but only after he listed a few of his economic achievements.

Aug 14, 2017

After two days of demands for "moral clarity" — from black leaders to conservative Republican Senators — President Trump delivered a new statement on racism – but only after he listed a few of his economic achievements.

But what the president didn't say could still come back to haunt him. In Charlottesville over the weekend, white supremacists held their largest gathering in a generation — better organized than ever before. In the open-carry state of Virginia, some law enforcement officials said they were out-gunned. Racist leaders claim Mr. Trump's election has helped their recruiting — but he has yet to fully repudiate a growing movement. We look at the challenges to come.

Photo: White nationalists clash with counter protesters at a rally in Charlottesville. (Joshua Roberts/Reuters0

CREDITS

Guests:
David French, National Review / National Review Institute, @DavidAFrench
Zach D. Roberts, freelance journalist, @zachdroberts
Glenn Thrush, New York Times, @GlennThrush
A.C. Thompson, ProPublica, @propublica
Ruth Ben-Ghiat, New York University / CNN, @ruthbenghiat
Jamil Smith, Daily Beast, @JamilSmith

More:
Thrush on Trump, racism and violence in Charlottesville
Thompson on the new generation of white supremacists seen in Charlottesville
French on the alt-right's chickens coming home to roost
David Duke on the Charlottesville rally

Producers:
Yael Even Or
Luke Vander Ploeg
Evan George

