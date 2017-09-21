ON AIR
DONATE!

Raids, warrants and wiretaps: Mueller's investigation heats up

Recent revelations spell bad news for Paul Manafort, President Trump's one-time campaign chair. We get a progress report on Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation of Russia's involvement in last year's presidential campaign. 

Sep 21, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

Photo: Paul Manafort of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's staff listens during a round table discussion on security at Trump Tower in the Manhattan borough of New York, August 17, 2016. (Carlo Allegri/Reuters)

Trump announces new sanctions on North Korea 5 MIN

President Trump today announced new authority for economic sanctions on North Korea and other nations that do business with that country. He was at the UN, sitting next to the leaders of South Korea and Japan.

John Park, director of the Korea Working Group at the Harvard Kennedy School, says the move was not unexpected by North Korea and was seen as more "bark" than "bite."

Guests:
John Park, Harvard University (@drjohnspark)

Paul Manafort's in the hot seat. Who's next? 5 MIN

It's reported that, while he was chair of Donald Trump's presidential campaign, Paul Manafort offered to brief a Russian oligarch close to Vladimir Putin. That's just the latest revelation about evidence being collected by Special Counsel Robert Mueller as he probes Russia's effort to influence last year's election. Recent reports by CNN, the New York Times and the Washington Post suggest that Mueller's investigation has reached a "critical stage." Were the President's own associates involved? If so, did he know it? When he fired James Comey as head of the FBI, did he commit obstruction of justice? Trump has called the investigation a "witch hunt." We look at the "knowns" and the "un-knowns." 

Guests:
Susan Hennessey, Brookings Institution / Lawfare (@Susan_Hennessey)
Asha Rangappa, Yale Law School (@AshaRangappa_)
Renato Mariotti, Thompson Coburn (@renato_mariotti)

More:
Hennessy's analysis on the latest scoops from CNN and the New York Times
Rangappa on how Facebook changed the spy game
Mariotti on how to read Bob Mueller's hand

Hard hats, hope and heartbreak in Mexico City 5 MIN

As we go to air, it's been roughly 48 hours since Mexico City was hit by a massive earthquake -- 32 years to the day since a previous tremor destroyed much of the city. At least 230 people have died.


Rescue workers search through the rubble for students at Enrique Rebsamen school
after an earthquake in Mexico City, Mexico, September 20, 2017
Photo by Edgard Garrido/Reuters

Kate Linthicum, who is in Mexico City for the Los Angeles Times has reported on a "gesture of hope, solidarity and resilience" during the effort to locate survivors. We hear from her and from former Mexican congressman Carlos Heredia, now a professor at CIDE in Mexico City.

Guests:
Kate Linthicum, Los Angeles Times (@katelinthicum)
Carlos Heredia, Wilson Center (@wilson_center)

Host:
Warren Olney

Producers:
Andrea Brody
Luke Vander Ploeg
Evan George

