Photo: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is promising a healthcare vote in the near future
Producers:
Katie Cooper
Luke Vander Ploeg
Evan George
Replacing Obamacare: Now you see it… now you don’t
As the Senate deliberates replacing Obmacare, health coverage for millions of people is at stake. There've been no public hearings, and a draft measure won't be made public. Is the House version so unpopular that that Senate is hiding a version that looks much the same?
Photo: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is promising a healthcare vote in the near future
Producers:
Katie Cooper
Luke Vander Ploeg
Evan George
Attorneys General for the State of Maryland and the District of Columbia have sued President Donald Trump. They claim "unprecedented violations" of constitutional clauses designed to prevent the President from using his office for personal gain.
Josh Gerstein, senior White House reporter for Politico, has more on this litigation as well as today's travel ban decision by the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.
Guests:
Josh Gerstein, Politico (@joshgerstein)
Public support for Obamacare now stands at 55 percent compared to 17 percent for the replacement bill passed by Republicans in the House. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has kept the Senate's Republican deliberations completely secret — and Democrats are politically outraged. Behind closed doors, one of the questions is: How soon will millions of people lose Medicaid coverage? Meantime, continued uncertainty has insurance companies conducting a "slow-motion meltdown."
Guests:
Dan Diamond, Politico / Pulse Check (@ddiamond)
Cynthia Cox, Kaiser Family Foundation (@cynthiaccox)
Topher Spiro, Center for American Progress (@TopherSpiro)
Philip Klein, Washington Examiner (@philipaklein)
More:
Diamond on healthcare bill, key GOP senators' doubts
Kaiser Family Foundation poll on the AHCA's proposed changes to health care
Kaiser Family Foundation on challenges state insurance markets could face under the House's AHCA
Center for American Progress on the state effects of Medicaid cuts being discussed in the Senate
Philip Klein
Riot police detain demonstrators during an anti-corruption protest organised by opposition leader
Alexei Navalny, on Tverskaya Street in central Moscow, Russia, June 12, 2017
Photo by Maxim Shemetov/Reuters
This could have been one of Russia's most extensive days of political protest in recent history. Police in 200 cities were out in force and at least 700 have been arrested so far. Demonstrators also had to share the streets with people colorfully dressed in historical costumes for a Russian holiday.
We hear more from the Guardian's Alec Luhn, who was covering today's protests and was arrested at demonstrations earlier this March, and from Andrew Weiss, Vice President for Studies at the Carnegie Endowment where he oversees the Russia and Eurasia Program.
Guests:
Alec Luhn, Guardian (@ASLuhn)
Andrew S. Weiss, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace (@andrewsweiss)