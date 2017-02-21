Republicans go home again — keeping their heads down

More than 30 synagogues and other Jewish institutions have received threats in the second wave of such messages in the past two weeks. Today President Trump spoke out against them during his first visit to the National Museum of African America History and Culture. The President called the threats "painful and a very sad reminder of the work that still must be done to root out hate and prejudice and evil."

But Eli Stokols, White House correspondent for Politico, says Jewish groups want to hear more, especially from a guy whose politics are basically "White identity politics."

Guests:

Eli Stokols, Politico (@EliStokols)