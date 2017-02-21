Photo: Congressman Tom Reed (R-NY) speaks to constituents at a Town Hall meeting on February 19, 2017.
Producers:
Jenny Hamel
Sáša Woodruff
Evan George
Republicans go home again — keeping their heads down
Congress has a week off from Washington, but just seven percent of Republicans have scheduled town hall meetings in their home districts. Angry constituents want them to account for President Trump's unorthodox behavior—and explain what might be next after Obamacare. Democrats are hoping to take full advantage.
More than 30 synagogues and other Jewish institutions have received threats in the second wave of such messages in the past two weeks. Today President Trump spoke out against them during his first visit to the National Museum of African America History and Culture. The President called the threats "painful and a very sad reminder of the work that still must be done to root out hate and prejudice and evil."
But Eli Stokols, White House correspondent for Politico, says Jewish groups want to hear more, especially from a guy whose politics are basically "White identity politics."
Guests:
Eli Stokols, Politico (@EliStokols)
Normally, town halls at home are a staple of Congressional recesses. But this week, with advice from leaders on Capitol Hill, just seven percent of Republican Congress members and Senators are following that practice. Angry constituents make for sound bites on TV and radio, and GOP leaders want to avoid that kind of coverage. Meantime, liberal Democrats hope grassroots Tea-Party tactics will give them more clout in their party. But will the backlash to the assault on Obamacare be strong enough to unify them against Republicans in next year’s elections?
Guests:
David Hawkings, CQ Roll Call (@davidhawkings)
Jonathan Tobin, National Review (@jonathans_tobin)
Joel Blizzard, Indivisible
Dan Diamond, Politico / Pulse Check (@ddiamond)
More:
Hawkings on the anger Republicans face at old-school constituent connections
Indivisible Guide
The CIA is perceived by most Americans as an organization of spies, tracking down foreign threats to the nation. That's still true, but decades ago, the CIA also became a full-fledged military institution. When the wars in Vietnam and Cambodia were getting all the attention, the US was dropping more bombs on another country than it dropped in Europe and Asia during all of World War II. That country was Laos, and the agency directing the attacks was the CIA. That's according to Josh Kurlantzick, author of A Great Place to Have a War: America in Laos and the Birth of a Military CIA. He's also a senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations.
Guests:
Joshua Kurlantzick, Council on Foreign Relations (@JoshKurlantzick)
