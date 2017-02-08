Resisting the Trump agenda

Opposition to the Trump Administration has gone from the streets to the floor of the US Senate, where Democrats are protesting a cabinet nomination — even though they have no chance of winning. We ask, how far is too far for opposition to be effective?
Photo: A demonstrator holds a "resist" sign during anti-Donald Trump travel ban protests outside Philadelphia International Airport in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, January 29, 2017. (Charles Mostoller/Reuters)
President Trump took a shot at the federal judiciary today in a speech to the police chiefs of major cities. He addressed threats of crime -- and Judge James Robart's temporary restraining order against his ban on refugees and immigrants from seven mostly-Muslim countries. "I don't ever want to call a court biased so I won't call him biased and we haven't had a decision yet but courts seem to be so political and it would be so great if our justice system would be able to read a statement and do what's right and that has to do with the security of our country which is so important."
A three-judge appellate panel is now considering Trump's appeal of Judge Robert's restraining order. Robert Barnes, Supreme Court reporter for the Washington Post, has more on trump's reaction and his speech today to law enforcement.
Across the country, protesters are calling on Democrats to obstruct the Trump Administration wherever they can. In the US Senate, Elizabeth Warren and others have got the message, and they’re defying Republicans by attacking Trump’s nominee for Attorney General. But how long can the political energy be sustained — especially when Republicans complain that they’re in danger at town halls when demonstrators turn on them. Is a so-called "resistance" movement at risk of alienating the supporters it needs most to accomplish political change?
Last month, President Trump authorized his first commando raid, an attack in Yemen which killed children and other civilians and a member of the Navy’s highly regarded SEAL Team 6. Yesterday, White House spokesman Sean Spicer called the raid an, "an intelligence gathering raid" that was "highly successful. It achieved the purpose it was going to get -- save the loss of life that we suffered and the injuries that occurred."
Senator McCain has described the raid as a failure, and the New York Times is reporting that officials in Yemen do not regard the mission as a "success." David Sanger, national security correspondent for the New York Times, offers an assessment of the raid and it's implications for future military action in the region.