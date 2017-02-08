Resisting the Trump agenda

President Trump took a shot at the federal judiciary today in a speech to the police chiefs of major cities. He addressed threats of crime -- and Judge James Robart's temporary restraining order against his ban on refugees and immigrants from seven mostly-Muslim countries. "I don't ever want to call a court biased so I won't call him biased and we haven't had a decision yet but courts seem to be so political and it would be so great if our justice system would be able to read a statement and do what's right and that has to do with the security of our country which is so important."

A three-judge appellate panel is now considering Trump's appeal of Judge Robert's restraining order. Robert Barnes, Supreme Court reporter for the Washington Post, has more on trump's reaction and his speech today to law enforcement.

Guests:

Robert Barnes, Washington Post (@scotusreporter)