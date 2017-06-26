ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

TO
THE
POINT

TO<br>THE<br>POINT

Russian money laundering and ties to Trump & Associates

Robert Mueller was named Special Counsel to investigate intelligence-agency findings that Russia tried to help Donald Trump get elected. Now, the President has conceded it happened, and it appears that Special Counsel Robert Mueller is focused on money laundering and organized crime.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Jun 26, 2017

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Partial travel ban will test executive power 22 MIN, 37 SEC


Trump protest at Los Angeles International Airport
Photo by Wilson Pumpernickel

The US Supreme Court reached a unanimous decision today – sort of. President Trump has the constitutional power to instigate a travel ban from six mostly Muslim countries. Parts of his order will be allowed to go forward, but there will still be hearings next October, after the summer recess.

Guests:
Chris Geidner, BuzzFeed News (@chrisgeidner)
Josh Blackman, South Texas College of Law / Cato Institute (@JoshMBlackman)
Juliette Kayyem, Kayyem Solutions (@juliettekayyem)

More:
Geidner on SCOTUS decision, which partially allows Trump's travel ban against 6 Muslim countries
Blackman on America's need for closure on the travel ban

The US election: Russian money laundering and organized crime 33 MIN, 12 SEC

Up until now, President Trump and his staff have been bitterly critical about the consensus of all US intelligence agencies: that Russia tried to influence last year's election, with the goal of helping Mr. Trump win. Today on the cable show Fox and Friends, the President not only conceded the point -- but blamed the Obama Administration for not taking action. Many Democrats agree. But questions remain: what Russia was up to? Special Counsel Robert Mueller is trying to find out; he's reportedly focused on Russian money laundering and organized crime, especially in London. We look at the team Mueller's assembled and what their specialties reveal about his investigation.

Guests:
Scott Horton, Columbia Law School / Harper's (@ColumbiaLaw)
Luke Harding, Guardian (@lukeharding1968)
Anders Åslund, Atlantic Council (@anders_aslund)

More:
Harding on British spies being first to spot Trump team's links with Russia

Events

View All Events

New Episodes

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK EMAIL
TWITTER COPY LINK
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE