Russian money laundering and ties to Trump & Associates

Trump protest at Los Angeles International Airport
Photo by Wilson Pumpernickel
The US Supreme Court reached a unanimous decision today – sort of. President Trump has the constitutional power to instigate a travel ban from six mostly Muslim countries. Parts of his order will be allowed to go forward, but there will still be hearings next October, after the summer recess.
Guests:
Chris Geidner, BuzzFeed News (@chrisgeidner)
Josh Blackman, South Texas College of Law / Cato Institute (@JoshMBlackman)
Juliette Kayyem, Kayyem Solutions (@juliettekayyem)
