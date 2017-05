Yesterday's Senate testimony by former Obama Administration officials was as much a warning about elections to come as it was about last year's campaign. But the focus was on how former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates told the Trump White House that its National Security Advisor had been compromised. She thought action was needed, but General Michael Flynn was not fired for almost three weeks — after he'd attended high-security meetings. Democrats want an independent investigation, but President Trump still calls it "fake news." How real is Russia's threat to democracy?

Guests:

Greg Miller, Washington Post (@gregpmiller)

Nicholas Schmidle, New Yorker magazine (@nickschmidle)

Julia Ioffe, New Yorker magazine (@juliaioffe)

Scott Horton, Professor, Columbia Law School

More:

Miller on Flynn being warned by Trump transition officials about contacts with Russian ambassador

Schmidle's profile of 'Michael Flynn, General Chaos'

Ioffe on why Putin wants a face-to-face meeting with Trump