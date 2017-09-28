Russia's social media meddling in the spotlight

It's now common knowledge that Russia tried to influence last year's election in favor of Donald Trump. What was the role of social media? Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg said that question was "crazy" — until he was warned personally by Barack Obama.

Now Facebook and Twitter are under scrutiny by Congress and Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller. Can Tech be trusted to police its advertisers? What about campaign finance rules like those for print and broadcast? We hear about digital communications, politics and freedom of speech.

Guests:

Issie Lapowsky, Wired (@issielapowsky)

Adam Entous, Washington Post (@adamentous)

Ann Ravel, New America Foundation (@AnnMRavel)

Tim Wu, Columbia University (@superwuster)

Jay Rosen, New York University (@jayrosen_nyu)

More:

Lapowsky on what we know and don't know about Facebook, Trump and Russia

Entous on Obama trying to give Zuckerberg a wake-up call over fake news on Facebook

Ravel on how the FEC turned a blind eye to foreign meddling

