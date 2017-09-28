Photo: President Barack Obama attends a town hall meeting at Facebook headquarters with CEO Mark Zuckerberg in Palo Alto, April 20, 2011. (Jim Young/Reuters)
Russia's social media meddling in the spotlight
US Intelligence says Russia used social media during last year's election to help Donald Trump become President. Twitter and Facebook are now under investigation. How much were they part of the action, and what did they know? Can digital interference in politics be prevented?
FROM THIS EPISODE
President Trump has temporarily lifted the Jones Act that restricted foreign ships from docking with relief supplies in Puerto Rico. Alex Daugherty, who is based in Washington for the Miami Herald, reports on shortcomings of the waiver and calls to put the Pentagon in control of relief efforts.
It's now common knowledge that Russia tried to influence last year's election in favor of Donald Trump. What was the role of social media? Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg said that question was "crazy" — until he was warned personally by Barack Obama.
Now Facebook and Twitter are under scrutiny by Congress and Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller. Can Tech be trusted to police its advertisers? What about campaign finance rules like those for print and broadcast? We hear about digital communications, politics and freedom of speech.
Guests:
Issie Lapowsky, Wired (@issielapowsky)
Adam Entous, Washington Post (@adamentous)
Ann Ravel, New America Foundation (@AnnMRavel)
Tim Wu, Columbia University (@superwuster)
Jay Rosen, New York University (@jayrosen_nyu)
More:
Lapowsky on what we know and don't know about Facebook, Trump and Russia
Entous on Obama trying to give Zuckerberg a wake-up call over fake news on Facebook
Ravel on how the FEC turned a blind eye to foreign meddling
Tim Wu
Just nine months into his presidency, Donald Trump has only begun to form a government. But we already have a new book. One Nation after Trump is subtitled "A Guide for the Perplexed, the Desperate and the Not-Yet Deported." Is it preliminary, even presumptuous to start planning for the country after the 45th president? The book has three authors, EJ Dionne and Thomas Mann -- veteran journalists with the Brookings Institution -- and Norman Ornstein, resident scholar at the American Enterprise Institute, who joins us today.
Guests:
Norman Ornstein, American Enterprise Institute / Atlantic (@NormOrnstein)
More:
Robert Putnam's Bowling Alone: The Collapse and Revival of American Community
Michael Lewis' The Big Short: Inside the Doomsday Machine
Norman Ornstein, E.J. Dionne, Thomas Mann
CREDITS
Host:
Warren Olney
Producers:
Devan Schwartz
Katie Cooper
Evan George
More From To the Point
'One Nation after Trump' Just nine months into his presidency, Donald Trump has only begun to form a government. But we already have a new book. One Nation after Trump is subtitled "A Guide for the Perplexed, the Desperate and the Not-Yet Deported." Is it preliminary, even presumptuous to start planning for the country after the 45th president? The book has three authors, EJ Dionne and Thomas Mann -- veteran journalists with the Brookings Institution -- and Norman Ornstein, resident scholar at the American Enterprise Institute, who joins us today.
Can Trump undo the nuclear deal with Iran? Iran is thumbing its nose at tough talk from President Trump. His call for renegotiating the nuclear deal is falling flat with diplomats from other countries. Their priority is weapons that already exist… in North Korea, which said today that Trump has "declared war."
LATEST BLOG POSTS
Landlord or slumlord? Santa Barbara cracks down on Dario Pini, again Santa Barbara is suing one of its biggest landlords. Dario Pini, who owns over 100 properties across the city, is faced with three lawsuits and 3,200 building and safety violations… Read More
Lari Pittman: Finding beauty in the grotesque Lari Pittman is not an easy painter. While some artists are minimalists, Pittman is a maximalist. Every inch of his large canvases is covered in images. His frenetic, complex pieces… Read More
Introducing There Goes the Neighborhood The beige stucco apartment building at 240 Robinson Street has nice a Spanish arch to the front windows and a red tile roof. It looks like a lot of other buildings in this part of town. The small, rent-controlled apartment building is in Rampart Village. The area is best known for Tommy’s Burgers and a police corruption scandal in the 1990s. Read More