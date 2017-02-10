Sessions takes the helm at the Justice Department

The Army Corps of Engineers has done a 180 on the Dakota Access Pipeline, turning victory into another battle for Native Americans.

Just two months ago, tribal leaders and many supporters were celebrating a victory when the Army Corps of Engineers ordered an environmental impact report on the Dakota Access Pipeline. Now, the Corps has reversed itself, and construction is under way again for a tunnel under the Missouri River just upstream from the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation. Mark Trahant is a professor at the University of North Dakota and an independent journalist. He updates us on what's happened over the past month and what's likely to happen next.

Guests:

Mark Trahant, University of North Dakota (@TrahantReports)