US Attorney General Jeff Sessions (C) gestures before his first meeting with heads of federal law enforcement components at the Justice Department in Washington, DC, February 9, 2017. (Yuri Gripas/Reuters)
Sessions takes the helm at the Justice Department
Alabama's Republican Senator Jeff Sessions has been confirmed as Attorney General — one of the most important and powerful jobs in the Trump cabinet. But Sessions' ideological affinity with the new President may give him more influence than just the nation's top law enforcement officer.
President Trump appeared at the White House today with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzō Abe — a head of state who's getting days of face time with America's new chief executive. When a Japanese reporter asked President Trump about tense relations with China since he was elected, Trump mentioned his conversation yesterday with the President of China. "I think we are on the process of getting along very well and I think it will be a benefit to Japan." Shihoko Goto, a senior associate at the Woodrow Wilson Center's Asia Program, expands on US-Asian alliances.
Guests:
Shihoko Goto, Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars (@GotoEastAsia)
More:
America's new Attorney General understands his "duty to say no" when the President may be flouting the law, but Jeff Sessions may not speak up very often. Top advisor Steve Bannon calls him the "clearinghouse for policy and philosophy" in the Trump Administration. For Democrats that means trouble for civil rights, environmental laws, religious discrimination, immigration and another likely shot at a travel ban. They're pushing for investigations of Trump's financial conflicts of interest and his ties to Russia. How independent will Sessions be? We look at some of the issues immediately facing America's top law enforcement officer.
More:
The Army Corps of Engineers has done a 180 on the Dakota Access Pipeline, turning victory into another battle for Native Americans.
Just two months ago, tribal leaders and many supporters were celebrating a victory when the Army Corps of Engineers ordered an environmental impact report on the Dakota Access Pipeline. Now, the Corps has reversed itself, and construction is under way again for a tunnel under the Missouri River just upstream from the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation. Mark Trahant is a professor at the University of North Dakota and an independent journalist. He updates us on what's happened over the past month and what's likely to happen next.
Guests:
Mark Trahant, University of North Dakota (@TrahantReports)