Despite the growth of cable and the dominance of three broadcast networks, many Americans still get their news from local TV. Now, one company — the Sinclair Broadcast Group — will soon own enough stations, many are in small and medium markets, to give it access to more than 70 percent of American households. We hear about Sinclair's requirement that all local newscasts carry the same conservative segments — produced by the company. There's also One America News, building a cable audience with undisguised favoritism to Donald Trump. Will "fairness and balance" be a thing of the past?

Kyle Smith, National Review / New York Post

Robert Leonard, KNIA/KRLS Radio

Marc Fisher, Washington Post

Sydney Ember, New York Times

