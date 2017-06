Justice Neil Gorsuch has the US Supreme Court at full strength after more than a year with just eight members: four conservatives and four tending liberal. After avoiding important cases that might have produced tie votes, the Court is expected to come up with some blockbuster decisions in its next term. Partisan gerrymandering, gay rights, free speech, religion and immigration are all on the docket… after the court takes three months off. Is Gorsuch even more to the right than Antonin Scalia, the man he replaced? And…how come the court gets such a long vacation?

Guests:

Kimberly Robinson, Bloomberg BNA (@KimberlyRobinsn)

Adam Winkler, University of California, Los Angeles (@adamwinkler)

Ilya Shapiro, Cato Institute (@ishapiro)

William Davenport Mercer, University of Tennessee

More:

Winkler on why big business keeps winning at the Supreme Court

Shapiro on why the Court's Trinity Lutheran decision was a no-brainer

Shapiro on the Supreme Court returning sanity to the travel ban debate

Sanford Levinson on why Supreme Court justices shouldn't serve life terms