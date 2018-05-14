ON AIR
Teachers are battling back

Teachers are mad as hell in several red states. They’re walking out over cuts in pay and reductions in classroom support. It’s a grass-roots rebellion from West Virginia to Kentucky and Arizona. Will it renew support for the value of public education in a changing economy?

May 14, 2018

Austerity measures and budget cuts are crippling the quality of public education.  Salaries are so low that migrant workers are in charge of American classrooms. As walkouts are spreading across the country, a Teacher of the Year tells Warren the needle is finally moving in Arizona. He also gets an evaluation of Trump Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.


Red for Ed supporters at a protest hosted by the Arizona Education Association at the Arizona State Capitol complex in Phoenix, Arizona. Photo credit: Gage Skidmore.

Guests:
Christine Marsh, High School english teacher at Cactus Shadows High School., @ChristinePMarsh
Michael Hansen, Senior Scientist, Consumers Union
Lora Bartlett, Associate professor of education at the University of California, Santa Cruz, @UCSantaCruz

Host:
Warren Olney

Producers:
Andrea Brody

