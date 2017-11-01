ON AIR
Terror, ISIS and the political blame game

In New York yesterday, a 29-year-old Green Card holder from Uzbekistan mowed down pedestrians and cyclists on a bike path near the rebuilt World Trade Center. Eight people were killed — at least six were tourists from Argentina and Belgium.

Nov 01, 2017

Another terror attack: The blame game and immigration 22 MIN, 13 SEC


Multiple bikes are crushed along a bike path in
lower Manhattan in New York, October 31, 2017
Photo by Brendan McDermid/Reuters

Eight people — six of them from out of the country -- were killed in yesterday's truck attack on a bike path near the World Trade Center. The attack by 29-year-old Green Card holder Sayfullo Saipov was the first deadly strike of its kind in New York City since September 11. Police say the suspect from Uzbekistan was "radicalized" in this country. President Trump, citing Fox News as his authority, blamed Democrats for yesterday's attack in New York. He tweeted that the killer entered the country under an immigration program supported by Chuck Schumer, the Senate Minority Leader, who represents New York State. Schumer replied by accusing the President of "politicizing and dividing America" at a time of tragedy.

Guests:
William Rashbaum, New York Times (@WRashbaum)
Raffaello Pantucci, Royal United Services Institute (@raffpantucci)
Philip Bump, Washington Post (@pbump)
Anastasia Tonello, American Immigration Lawyers Association (@ailanational)

More:
Rashburn on yesterday's terror attack
Bump on Trump's very different responses to two October mass killings

"We Love Death As You Love Life"

Raffaello Pantucci

Big money, small elections 27 MIN, 11 SEC


Tesoro Refinery in Anacortes, Washington
Photo by Walter Siegmund

Off-year local elections in the Pacific Northwest are normally quiet affairs, but today's big issues put small campaigns on the political map. The governor of Washington State wants to lead the fight against climate change, and that's focused attention on three local elections. The results could impact "fracked" oil from North Dakota, long-distance oil shipments by railroad and state policy on climate change. Billionaire activists are spending big money on one side — with major oil companies on the other. We find out why these political races are so important in the fight over climate change. 

Guests:
Benjamin Storrow, E&E (@bstorrow)
Molly Solomon, Oregon Public Broadcasting (@solomonout)
Eric de Place, Sightline Institute (@Eric_deP)
Tom Seng, University of Tulsa (@utulsa)

More:
Storrow on what might be the biggest climate election this year
Solomon on Vancouver Port Commissioner race, on pace to hit $1 million
De Place on big oil aiming to buy democracy in Washington

Host:
Warren Olney

Producers:
Katie Cooper
Andrea Brody
Devan Schwartz

